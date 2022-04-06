NBA playoffs: A look at the Celtics’ wild playoff scenarios with three games to go

The Eastern Conference standings — which were already a knotted shoelace — tightened even more on Tuesday.

Entering Tuesday’s action, the Celtics, who enjoyed a second off-night in a row, sat in second place and held a half-game lead over both the Bucks and the 76ers. But the Bucks beat the Bulls comfortably, and the 76ers fended off a late rally by the Pacers, which evened all three teams up at 49-30 with three games remaining.

In the event of a three-team tie in the standings, an incredibly complicated list of tiebreakers begins to unfold. Here’s our best attempt to explain the landscape and what Celtics fans can expect.