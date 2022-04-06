Phil Mickelson was not banned from the Masters this year; his absence was his choice.

The 51-year-old Mickelson has been on a self-imposed hiatus since his ugly conflict with the PGA Tour over a rival golf league funded by Saudi Arabian investors went public. Mickelson’s incendiary words about the “greed” of the PGA Tour and about the moral failings of the Saudi investors he believed to be responsible for the murder of an American journalist led to a public apology and a decision to step away from golf. As a result, there has been much speculation that Mickelson was either suspended by the PGA Tour or denied Masters entry by Augusta. Ridley made it clear the latter wasn’t true.

“I would like to say we did not disinvite Phil,’’ Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday. “Phil is a three-time Masters champion and is invited in that category and many other categories; he’s the defending PGA champion.”

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson is skipping the Masters by his own choice, not because he was told not to come.

In fact, Ridley seemed to suggest Mickelson could have made his return at Augusta, where he had played in every Masters since 1994 and won three green jackets. It was Mickelson who made the call, informing Ridley via text message he would not play this year.

“Phil reached out to me, I think it was in late February, early March, and let me know that he did not intend to play,” Ridley said. “That was by way of a text. And I thanked him for his courtesy in letting me know. I told him that we certainly appreciated that and, you know, told him that I was certainly willing to discuss that further with him if he’d like, and he thanked me, and we had a very cordial exchange.”

Controversy aside, Mickelson’s absence is impossible to miss. He’s been one of the most popular players on tour and an all-time favorite among Masters patrons who have followed his rounds in droves. Ridley, speaking for most of the golf world, acknowledged Mickelson’s message was “certainly not anything we anticipated,” and without commenting on the possible creation of that Saudi-backed Tour, spoke to the strange circumstances.

“I think in Phil’s case … he made a personal decision, and I don’t really have … I don’t know anything beyond that,’’ Ridley said. “I know that Phil has been a real fixture here at the Masters for many, many years. He’s been a big part of our history. I certainly and we certainly wish him the best sort of working through the issues he’s dealing with right now.’’

No Phil, but plenty of Tiger

If anyone had suggested a few months ago that Mickelson wouldn’t be at the Masters but Tiger Woods would, they would have surely lost that bet. But there was Woods Wednesday, completing another nine-hole practice round alongside friends Justin Thomas and Fred Couples. He remains on track to compete just 13½ months after a car accident that injured his lower right leg so severely it is basically rebuilt with rods and pins.

“It’s just truly amazing,” Ridley said. “I don’t even know how else to say it. I would have probably taken some pretty high odds a few months ago, even a few weeks ago, whether or not he would be here. But when you think about it, it really shouldn’t surprise us. He is one of the most determined, dedicated athletes that I have ever seen in my life …

“Who knows what might happen this week. But we are excited he’s here.”

Par 3 washout, but not before some fun

The annual Par-3 Contest, a favorite among pros who can’t wait to walk their families around the nine-hole course adjacent to the main one they will compete on Thursday, returned after a two-year hiatus (because of the pandemic). And though rain delayed the start by an hour and washed it out after about 2½ hours of competition, the sight of young children rolling around the greens and older ones disguised as caddies driving off the tees was very welcome.

“It’s always such a great tradition here to be playing this,” said Mike Weir, who ended up tying Mackenzie Hughes as the rain-shortened champ, both of them at 4 under. “It was really kind of electric in here.”

Hughes managed to win and keep his 16-month-old son Cohen from running into one of the various water hazards around the course.

“He wanted to get after every ball on the green, heading towards lakes. So that was definitely priority No. 1 was to keep them on grass, and did that,” Hughes said. “This is a very special day for me. This is my third Masters and my first Par-3 Contest. I was really excited to get out here and do this. Very lucky that the weather held off for us.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.