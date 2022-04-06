fb-pixel Skip to main content
red sox

Red Sox season opener vs. Yankees in New York postponed to Friday

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 6, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Rafael Devers is entering his sixth MLB season.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox-Yankees Opening Day matchup at Yankee Stadium scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Friday, April 8. The game will begin at 1:05 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for Thursday may use them Friday or exchange them for tickets to a similar contest at Yankee Stadium.

Gates are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. and pregame ceremonies will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video