Red Sox season opener vs. Yankees in New York postponed to Friday

The Red Sox-Yankees Opening Day matchup at Yankee Stadium scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Friday, April 8. The game will begin at 1:05 p.m.
Fans who purchased tickets for Thursday may use them Friday or exchange them for tickets to a similar contest at Yankee Stadium.
Gates are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. and pregame ceremonies will begin at 12:30 p.m.
