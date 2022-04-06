Final tickets for US Open at The Country Club in Brookline go on sale April 14

The USGA is offering one more round of ticket sales for the 122nd US Open, scheduled for June 13-19 at The Country Club in Brookline.

A variety of options will open to the general public on April 14.

There will be standard gallery seats, where guests can walk the course and sit in grandstands. There are also higher-tier tickets available, like a reserved grandstand, the Garden (an open-air bar near the first hole), and a premium club near the 14th hole.