Walpole’s Natalie Griffin eager to complete the final step of her recovery from a right ACL tear by returning to the field again

Walpole coach Mike Tosone feels completely comfortable giving Griffin a group of Timberwolves and has total faith she’ll run the drill properly as he heads elsewhere himself.

It’s a fitting moniker for a three-sport captain who serves as a role model to her teammates and inspires those around her in field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse. Since she tore the anterior cruciate in her right knee last June, , her coaching duties have increased even more.

There’s a running joke within the Walpole girls’ lacrosse program that senior standout Natalie Griffin is known to many as “Coach Nat.”

“I’m sure when she first got hurt, she felt miserable, but she didn’t throw a pity party for herself,” Tosone said. “At 17 or 18 years old, I would probably feel so sorry for myself that my contributions would be minimal. I would be there in body but not spirit, but she’s been tremendous.”

While Coach Nat enthusiastically embraces the role for the greater good, “Player Nat” is ready to prove she’s still got it. The Bryant University-bound field hockey star is nearing a return to the lacrosse field after a 10-month hiatus. Griffin, who has Division 1 lacrosse talent in the opinion of Tosone, racked up 32 goals, 21 assists, 48 draw controls, and 44 ground balls in 11 games last season — and she is hoping to pick up where she left off.

She expects to be cleared in mid-April with the intention of playing shortly thereafter. The fourth-ranked Timberwolves, who are scheduled to open the season Thursday afternoon at home against Natick, are a tough out as it is. With Griffin back in the midfield, they hope their best is yet to come.

“If she comes back anywhere near full speed, which we’re cautiously optimistic about, we’ll go from being a good to very good team to somewhere in the hunt,” Tosone said. “She can make that much of an impact.”

After biding her time on the sidelines during her 10-month hiatus, Walpole senior Natalia Griffin helped coach Mike Tossone run drills in practice, earning the nickname "Coach Nat." Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Griffin grew up playing field hockey, basketball, lacrosse, hockey, and softball. She narrowed her focus to three in high school and made the varsity squad on each as a freshman, carving out a key role in field hockey right away and displaying plenty of potential in the other two as well.

She started out on defense as a freshman player. Her sophomore season never happened due to COVID-19, then she dazzled as a midfielder taking draws last spring. The Timberwolves eyed a deep playoff run, but the season took a devastating detour when Griffin’s right knee gave out 11 seconds into a game against Natick.

The injury took a mental toll on her, as it would most, and it was crushing watching her team fall to Lincoln-Sudbury in the Division 1 East quarterfinals. She cheered them on and provided her usual wisdom, yet she couldn’t help but wonder what could have been.

“Watching her tear her ACL was a really big bump in the road, and we had to adjust,” fellow senior captain Jess Tosone said. “It was tough, because losing someone that good, you don’t know where to go from there.”

Griffin grinded through the rehab process, improved her range of motion, and began walking and eventually running after three and a half months. Then came cutting, and running for two-plus miles, as she gradually began to feel more and more like herself again.

“Little things like that become big milestones,” Griffin said. “You don’t really think of walking to be an important thing until you tear your ACL and you can’t.”

As much as she wished for it to happen, Griffin still couldn’t return to regular action. She did, however, get to complete a pass in field hockey and take a shot in basketball — yes, she made it, and yes, it was a lot of pressure — on senior night.

The field hockey team lost to Andover in the Division 1 state final, then the basketball team fell to Whitman-Hanson in the Division 2 quarterfinals. Again, it was tough to watch knowing she could have potentially been the missing piece on both rosters.

This spring, the Timberwolves should be in the mix in the Bay State Conference and beyond with Caroline Whelan, Jess Tosone, and Griffin as catalysts.

“It’s a game-changer to have her back on the field this year for Walpole,” Wellesley coach Steve Balter said. “It’s inspiring to see someone come back from an injury like that, and we wish her all the success she deserves.”

Griffin acknowledged it’s been frustrating at times, but her optimism through the entire process has amazed those around her. Jess Tosone credited her for adjusting her physical therapy schedule to make sure she attended practice as much as possible.

In a way, Griffin said, it’s felt like two years even though it’s only been one. In other sense, it’s flown by because she’s tried to block it out and focus on the comeback.

“I’m very excited to finally be playing again,” Griffin said. “It’s been a long journey. That’s for sure.”

Walpole High senior star Natalie Griffin, who was sidelined for both the field hockey and basketball seasons after tearing her right ACL last spring, will be eager to get cleared to play lacrosse next Friday. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Quick sticks

▪ Holliston coach Ali Jacobs jokes that twins Abby and Bridget Glynn have telepathy.

“From their freshman year, I was like, ‘The thing that you guys have going on the field is incredible,’” Jacobs said. “‘It just transcends time and space. You just know how to find each other on the field.’”

The pair took their connection to the next level in a game against rival Medway —Bridget assisted on three of her sister’s four goals, including Abby’s 100th career goal just 10 minutes into the game.

“She was definitely on a mission, and we were looking to get the ball to her and just kind of let her do her thing,” Jacobs said of Abby.

The Glynn sisters were both nominated by their team members as senior captains, and Jacobs said that their leadership characteristics make them perfect for the job.

“Their teammates are just most impressed with how they’re able to balance being so dominant on the field and also try and make everyone around them better,” Jacobs said.

▪ Canton coach Casey Bradley returned to her alma mater this season as head coach, earning her first win Monday with a 9-8 decision over Milford. After serving as an assistant coach at Canton for one year, Bradley took the reins in February. Bradley graduated from Canton in 2016 before playing four years of lacrosse at Framingham State.

▪ Quincy senior Maddie Bailey recorded her 100th career point in a 15-5 win over Cardinal Spellman on Friday. The returning All-Scholastic honorable mention recorded seven points on five goals and two assists to reach the milestone.

Correspondent Emma Healy contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.