Israel’s government in crisis after senior lawmaker quits coalition

Idit Silman, chair of the governing coalition and effectively its chief whip, said in a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that she was resigning because coalition colleagues had failed to compromise and that the government’s direction did not reflect the values of the right-wing voters who brought their party, Yamina, to power. She said it was time to change course and to try to form a new “national, Jewish, Zionist” coalition with right-wing lawmakers.

JERUSALEM — Israel’s fragile government was thrown into crisis Wednesday after a senior lawmaker quit the coalition, leaving it without a majority in Parliament and auguring a return to the political instability that has hobbled the country in recent years.

The move followed prolonged tensions among leftist, secular, Arab, and right-wing members of the coalition, a fractious group of eight parties that agreed to work together only last June after four inconclusive elections in two years had left the country without a functional government or a state budget.

The coalition crisis comes at a delicate time after a series of deadly terrorist attacks that had already put pressure on the government. Israel’s security forces remain on high alert amid fears of more unrest and violence over the next month, when the rare convergence of Ramadan, Passover, and Easter is expected to raise tensions further between Israelis and Palestinians.

Silman’s resignation means the government can count only on the support of 60 members in the 120-seat Parliament, losing the razor-thin, one-seat majority it has had since June.

Her departure from the coalition does not mean the government will immediately collapse or, in the absence of further defections, give a parliamentary majority to the opposition, which is led by Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister and the leader of the conservative Likud party.

But once Parliament returns from recess in five weeks’ time, the diminished coalition will be unable to pass legislation without the support of opposition lawmakers, and the opposition would need only one more coalition lawmaker to cross the lines to muster a possible majority to disperse Parliament and force new elections.

Netanyahu immediately welcomed Silman’s decision, and he exhorted other right-wing members of the coalition to follow her example.

Silman ostensibly resigned after the left-wing health minister, Nitzan Horowitz, instructed officials this week to uphold a Supreme Court decision allowing patients to bring leavened bread into hospitals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, when such food is forbidden by Jewish law. Silman, a right-wing and religious lawmaker, opposed the measure.

“I won’t be able to lend a hand to the damage to the state of Israel’s and the Israeli people’s Jewish character,” Silman said in a statement published by N12, one of Israel’s main private news groups, shortly before handing in her official letter of resignation. “I am ending my membership in the coalition, and I will continue to try to persuade my colleagues to return home and to form a right-wing government.”

But a senior Likud official said that right-wing lawmakers in the opposition had been courting Silman for several months and that her husband, Shmulik Silman, had served as a chief conduit for her negotiations with the Likud party, even meeting with Likud officials at synagogue on the Sabbath.

Likud officials did not confirm reports that Silman was offered a slot on the Likud slate or that she was promised the position of health minister in a future government led by Netanyahu.

Silman, like other members of the right-wing flank of the coalition, has been under intense pressure from Jewish settlement activists in the occupied West Bank who feel that Bennett, the Yamina party leader, has abandoned their cause. Netanyahu and his allies have also capitalized on the recent terrorist attacks, using them to cast the Bennett government as “weak and soft.”

A road back to power for Netanyahu, who is standing trial for corruption, remains complicated and far from assured.

But in a speech to a special debate in Parliament convened Wednesday by the opposition on what it described as government inaction in the face of terrorism, Netanyahu called for more coalition members “whose hearts are in the right place” to defect and declared that the days of the current government were numbered.

“Join Idit, join us,” Netanyahu said. “Come back home.”

Netanyahu repeated those messages in a speech at a prearranged right-wing demonstration in Jerusalem on Wednesday night, which took on the air of an election rally. Though clearly battling a cold and cough, Netanyahu nevertheless appeared triumphant and spoke against the backdrop of a red banner bearing the slogan, “Israel is bleeding.”

Bennett held an urgent series of meetings Wednesday with other members of Yamina’s parliamentary faction and with the leaders of other parties in the coalition in an effort to shore up the government.

He issued his first statement relating to the coalition crisis at nightfall, hours after receiving Silman’s resignation letter. He said she had endured months of “persecution” and “verbal violence” from Netanyahu and one of his allies on the far right.

“In the end, she broke,” Bennett said, adding that all the coalition’s party leaders wanted the government to remain in power and that the Silman affair presented an opportunity for it to learn from its mistakes and work to heal the cracks in its ranks.

“The alternative is another election and perhaps another one after that,” Bennett said, “and a return to the dangerous days of instability for Israel.”

While the timing of Silman’s resignation was a surprise, the coalition was fragile and few analysts expected it to last a full four-year term. Its one-seat majority always meant that just a single defection would be enough to threaten the government’s collapse.

The eight parties in the coalition shared little in coming together last summer beyond their desire to oust Netanyahu, who had refused to resign, despite the corruption charges against him. This prompted some of his long-term allies to leave his party and form their own right-wing factions.