After a long pause, Lowell’s The Town and the City music festival is back

For the past two years Porter and his team have presented virtual events in place of the Hardly Strictly festival, which typically draws six-figure crowds to Golden Gate Park over the course of a long weekend. More than most, he’s been itching to get back to live music.

It’s been an eventful ride since Chris Porter began booking bands at Bunratty’s more than three decades ago. First he left his native New England for Seattle, where he programmed the long-running music and arts festival known as Bumbershoot. In 2018, Porter was hired to take over at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the beloved free annual event in San Francisco.

“I don’t want to be in TV production,” he says, “which is what it felt like.”

This weekend Porter returns to his hometown of Lowell to oversee the third edition of The Town and the City Festival, two days of music named for the first major work published by another peripatetic local, the late author Jack Kerouac. After two years of uncertainty and postponements brought about by the pandemic, the Mill City will once again welcome venue-hoppers eager to investigate an eclectic lineup and a wide variety of performance spaces.

Headliners include Robyn Hitchcock, Tanya Donelly, Screaming Females, and Mekons co-founder Jon Langford, with notable regional acts including the Chelsea Curve, Linnea’s Garden, and Aaron & the Lord. Shows will take place at the Zorba Music Hall, the Worthen Cafe, the Luna Theater and other spaces in Mill No. 5, and many more.

Porter sees the festival as an opportunity to sample what Lowell’s years-long urban renewal project has to offer, from a new bookshop (Lala Books) to the recently unveiled café at the Purple Carrot Bread Co. The Screaming Females show will be the first live-audience event at Taffeta, a performance space in the Western Avenue Studios.

“That’s a really cool-looking rock room,” he says. “It has a lot of potential.”

That’s the idea: “To me, the essence of the festival — of any festival — is exploration. There may be two or three acts you want to see, but then you check other things out.”

Eileen Rose and Rich Gilbert will take the stage Saturday afternoon inside Mill No. 5, the vast old building that has been converted into a boho marketplace, with an artisanal array of shops and galleries. After spending nearly 15 years in Nashville, Rose and Gilbert moved back to New England a little over a year ago, settling in the Portland area.

For years they led a classic country band at Robert’s Western World on Nashville’s Lower Broadway. In the 1990s Rose, who grew up in Saugus, enjoyed some overseas success with her own band. Gilbert, a co-founder of the classic New Wave band Human Sexual Response, has lately been enjoying the reunion of his ‘80s Boston band the Zulus, who are working on a new album.

They’ve known Porter since his earliest days in the business.

“Over the years, Chris has booked pretty much everyone,” Rose says. “I don’t know any musician that doesn’t know him.”

Donelly was booked to play at The Town and the City Festival originally planned for fall 2020, which of course was canceled due to COVID. In fact, she had a full tour planned with the Parkington Sisters, the classically trained siblings from Cape Cod, with whom she recorded an album of reimagined cover songs by Leonard Cohen, the Pretenders, and others.

After the disappointment of those interruptions, Donelly says, “this whole event is going to feel celebratory.” She’ll be singing a song or two with Will Dailey before her own set on Friday, and she’ll head over to Warp & Weft later that night to sing with Aaron Perrino, the Sheila Divine/Dear Leader bandleader, with whom she recently recorded the single “Heaven or Hyannis.”

She’s thrilled to finally get the opportunity to present the songs from the album with the Parkington Sisters in a live setting. They’ll also arrange a few songs by Donelly’s ‘90s band, Belly, with bassist Gail Greenwood on hand.

“The whole family plays music,” Donelly says of the Parkington Sisters. “They busked on the streets of Provincetown when they were little. Tiny! It’s just a wonderful story.”

To fill a few of the weekend’s bills, Porter reached out to guest promoters. He invited members of the Lowell Spin music and arts collective to curate two nights at the Old Court, and he leaned on the insight of Bridget Duggan, his assistant at Porter Productions, who previously worked at ONCE Somerville. Now based in Providence, she has her ear to the ground of the Greater Boston music scene, Porter says.

“I don’t have the illusion that I know everything that’s going on” locally, he says. Yet he still maintains the home that he grew up in in Lowell, spending several months each year there. He also does his homework.

“Google works pretty well,” he says with a laugh.

Donelly played Lowell’s Jack Kerouac Literary Festival several years ago, alongside the author Rick Moody. The city, she says, feels to her like Providence in the 1980s, where she and her stepsister, Kristen Hersh, established their band Throwing Muses. Just as their peers were “either playing something or starting something” at the time, the creative community in Lowell today is finding inspiration in “that beautiful mill aesthetic.”

“There’s a scrappiness to it,” Donelly says, “which I really admire.”

THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL

At various venues in Lowell, April 8-9. Individual tickets $5-$23; single-day and two-day festival passes, $17.50-$50. www.thetownandthecityfestival.com