Anne Lamott: Finding an hour a day just to read

In her newest book, “ Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage ” longtime best-selling author Anne Lamott considers where and how to find hope in bleak times, whether that darkness is in your own life or on the grand scale of wars, pandemics, and climate catastrophe. Lamott is the author of nearly 20 books, including seven novels. She lives in Marin County, Calif., with her husband, son, and grandson.

LAMOTT: I’m reading an early copy of Chris Bohjalian’s novel “The Lioness,” which comes out in May. It’s unbelievably good. I just finished “Waging a Good War,” by the military historian Thomas E. Ricks. It’s stunning. I’ve loved all of his books, especially “Fiasco,” which is about the 2003 invasion of Iraq. His newest is a military history of the civil rights movement, and it’s stunning. I just started what is now my favorite book of the month, “41-Love: On Addiction, Tennis, and Refusing to Grow Up” by Scarlett Thomas. It’s a memoir by a British woman who returns to tennis in the middle of a midlife crisis.

BOOKS: Do you always have several books going?

LAMOTT: I always have at least two books. I usually have a spiritual book going, too. I read those and The New Yorker on the couch with the animals piled up on me. I only read small bits of the spiritual books. I want to immerse myself in 10 pages of Thomas Merton. Then we have a 7-month-old puppy and our 3-year-old cat is very concerned about this. So I always spend a couple of hours in the bedroom to give the cat some quality time and to read serious nonfiction. In bed at night, I read a lot of thrillers on the iPad until midnight. I love anything by Kate Atkinson. “The Dry” by the Australian writer Jane Harper is fantastic. I’m like a heat seeking missile for well-written thrillers.

BOOKS: How long have you been a fan of thrillers?

LAMOTT: Before I had a kid at 35 I was much more willing to read complex fiction. The first five years of having a kid you are so exhausted. I stopped reading esoteric Japanese poetry at that time. All I wanted when I got in bed was a book that I could get lost in. I started reading a lot of thrillers by Charles Portis, Michael Connelly, and Elmore Leonard. My nonfiction and New Yorker reading then was always catch as catch can. Now I make room for reading it every day. That’s how I want to live. I want to get less done. For me, now in the last third of my life, that means I want to read serious nonfiction for two hours every afternoon. That doesn’t work out perfectly for everyone in my tribe but it works for me.

BOOKS: What is your taste in nonfiction?

LAMOTT: I love political books. Whenever I’m in despair I reread the books about the 2020 election night for Trump. I reread Michael Wolff’s book. I read a lot of memoirs. I’m very interested in ones that are very life-y, when someone has a terminal illness or a child is lost to addiction. Anything like that I’m going to read. I also love books about community. I loved Melissa Greene’s “Praying for Sheetrock” about this small Georgia town. I’ve probably given 20 copies of Anne Fadiman’s “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down: A Hmong Child, Her American Doctors, and the Collision of Two Cultures.” I love Tracy Kidder’s book, “Mountains Beyond Mountains,” which is about Dr. Paul Farmer, who just died. I love stuff that is brilliant but lifts you up.

BOOKS: What general advice do you have for readers?

LAMOTT: Can you find an hour a day to read? Whatever your age, if that is your commitment, if this is how you are going to live, decide when that hour is going to be. That is a debt of honor you are making to yourself.

Amy Sutherland