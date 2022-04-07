Author readings around Boston April 10-16

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Rajani LaRocca (”I’ll Go and Come Back”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Gregory Maguire (”Cress Watercress”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Blue Bunny Books . . . Alice Oseman (“Loveless”) reads at 4 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Justin A. Reynolds (”It’s the End of the World and I’m in My Bathing Suit”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
MONDAY
Camika Royal (”Not Paved for Us: Black Educators and Public School Reform in Philadelphia”) reads at noon at the Harvard Graduate School of Education . . . Kelly Barnhill (”The Ogress and the Orphans”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Carole Emberton (”To Walk About in Freedom: The Long Emancipation of Priscilla Joyner”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Nicholas Guyatt (”The Hated Cage: An American Tragedy in Britain’s Most Terrifying Prison”) reads virtually and in person at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Jeff Deutsch (”In Praise of Good Bookstores”) is in conversation with Shuchi Saraswat in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Megan Mayhew Bergman (”How Strange a Season”) is in conversation in person with Sven Birkerts at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Charlie Donlea (”Twenty Years Later”) reads at 7 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library . . . Sam Farmer (”A Long Walk Down a Winding Road: Small Steps, Challenges, and Triumphs Through an Autistic Lens”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brockton Public Library . . . Annie Hartnett (”Unlikely Animals”) is in conversation with Mona Awad at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
TUESDAY
Malka Older (“Infomocracy”) reads in person at 5:15 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Emily St. John Mandel (”Sea of Tranquility”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $26.75 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up at the event) . . . Hank Phillippi Ryan (“Her Perfect Life”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Mattapoisett Free Public Library . . . Erika Meitner (”Useful Junk”) and Sarah Matthes (”Town Crier: Poems”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Tui T. Sutherland (”The Flames of Hope”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books (tickets are $17 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up, or $22.38 for admission and a shipped copy of the book) . . . Keith O’Brien (”Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe”) is in conversation with David Abel in person at 7 p.m. at Sanctuary in Maynard at an event hosted by The Silver Unicorn Bookstore (tickets are $36 and include a copy of the book) . . . Jane Green (”Sister Stardust”) reads at 7 p.m. at Taft Public Library . . . Juana Medina (”Juana & Lucas: Muchos Changes”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newton Free Library . . . Erica Ferencik (”Girl in Ice”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Billerica Public Library . . . Jack Ahern (”Design with Nature on Cape Cod and the Islands”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Paul C. Clerici (”Boston Marathon History by the Mile”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at the Milton Public Library . . . Anne Lamott (“Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage”) is in conversation with Eve Bridburg in person at 8 p.m. at the Emerson Colonial Theatre (ticket prices vary by seat).
WEDNESDAY
Carter Higgins and Daniel Miyares (”Big and Small and In-Between”) read at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Mondiant Dogon (”Those We Throw Away Are Diamonds: A Refugee’s Search for Home”) is in conversation with Julie Kinney in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Samuel Forman (”Ill-Fated Frontier: Peril and Possibilities in the Early American West”) reads virtually and in person at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Randa Jarrar (”Love Is an Ex-Country”) and Hala Alyan (”The Arsonists’ City”) are in conversation with Jess Rizkallah at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library . . . Arik Kershenbaum (”The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy: What Animals on Earth Reveal About Aliens — and Ourselves”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Alexander Monea (”The Digital Closet: How the Internet Became Straight”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Keith O’Brien (”Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe”) reads in person at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ladette Randolph (”Private Way”) is in conversation with Joan Wickersham in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Hugh Howard (”Architects of an American Landscape: Henry Hobson Richardson, Frederick Law Olmsted, and the Reimagining of America’s Public and Private Spaces”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum (tickets are $5) . . . Kim E. Nielsen (”Beyond the Miracle Worker: The Remarkable Life of Anne Sullivan Macy and Her Extraordinary Friendship with Helen Keller”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library . . . Billy Collins (”Whale Day: And Other Poems”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum.
THURSDAY
Janet Skeslien Charles (”The Paris Library”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Eldredge Public Library . . . Joy Ma and Dilip D’Souza (“The Deoliwallahs: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment”) are in conversation with Sana Aiyar at noon at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Elizabeth Acevedo (”Clap When You Land”) reads virtually and in person at 4 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Martha Minow (“Saving the News: Why the Constitution Calls for Government Action to Preserve Freedom of Speech”) is in conversation with Heather Hendershot at 5 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Alicia Puglionesi (”In Whose Ruins: Power, Possession, and the Landscapes of American Empire”) is in conversation with Megan Kate Nelson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Alexander Monea (“The Digital Closet: How the Internet Became Straight”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Erica Ferencik (”Girl in Ice”) is in conversation with Mark Cecil at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Mary Laura Philpott (“Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives”) is in conversation with Adrienne Brodeur in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $28.69 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up at the event) . . . Ted Reinstein (“Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Free Library . . . Nancy Jo Sales (”Nothing Personal: My Secret Life in the Dating App Inferno”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Public Library . . . Allan Dines (”Front Row Center: How I Met Everyone”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Thomas Crane Public Library.
FRIDAY
Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò (”Reconsidering Reparations”) reads at noon at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY
Maddie Frost (”Capybara Is Friends with Everyone”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.