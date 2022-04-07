Author readings around Boston April 10-16

Rajani LaRocca (”I’ll Go and Come Back”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Gregory Maguire (”Cress Watercress”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Blue Bunny Books . . . Alice Oseman (“Loveless”) reads at 4 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Justin A. Reynolds (”It’s the End of the World and I’m in My Bathing Suit”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

MONDAY

Camika Royal (”Not Paved for Us: Black Educators and Public School Reform in Philadelphia”) reads at noon at the Harvard Graduate School of Education . . . Kelly Barnhill (”The Ogress and the Orphans”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Carole Emberton (”To Walk About in Freedom: The Long Emancipation of Priscilla Joyner”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Nicholas Guyatt (”The Hated Cage: An American Tragedy in Britain’s Most Terrifying Prison”) reads virtually and in person at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are free for virtual attendance and $10 for in-person attendance) . . . Jeff Deutsch (”In Praise of Good Bookstores”) is in conversation with Shuchi Saraswat in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Megan Mayhew Bergman (”How Strange a Season”) is in conversation in person with Sven Birkerts at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Charlie Donlea (”Twenty Years Later”) reads at 7 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library . . . Sam Farmer (”A Long Walk Down a Winding Road: Small Steps, Challenges, and Triumphs Through an Autistic Lens”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brockton Public Library . . . Annie Hartnett (”Unlikely Animals”) is in conversation with Mona Awad at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more.