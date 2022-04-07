A brutal coming of age in Douglas Stuart’s ‘Young Mungo’

Stuart’s second novel, “ Young Mungo ,” has much in common with its predecessor; like “Shuggie Bain,” it is set in working-class Scotland and features a damaged, alcoholic, single mother. Her children are a tough oldest boy, a warm, nurturing, gifted middle sister, and a sweet, vulnerable, queer youngest boy who is more forgiving of his mother than his siblings are. Many readers have remarked that Mungo feels like Shuggie several years later; Shuggie is elementary school age for most of that novel, Mungo 15; “Shuggie ” takes place in the 1980s, “Mungo” in the early 1990s. But if “Shuggie Bain” was wrenching, “Young Mungo” is truly brutal in its exploration of forbidden love, bullying and abuse, and toxic masculinity run amok.

Douglas Stuart’s debut novel, “ Shuggie Bain ,” was a literary sensation, winning the 2020 Booker Prize and selling over one million copies worldwide. A searing story about poverty and alcoholism set in the slums of Scotland, it stands as one of the best books ever written about how it feels to be the child of an addict and as a heartrending depiction of the love between an emotionally generous, empathetic child and his vulnerable, flawed, charismatic parent.

The novel’s opening sentence — “As they neared the corner, Mungo halted and shrugged the man’s hand from his shoulder” — establishes the battle between males and masculine identity that pervades Stuart’s novel. Mungo’s assertiveness surprises everyone: the man whose gesture is rebuffed, a second man heading to the bus with them, and the boy’s mother, watching from the window of a “tenement flat,” and strangely shooing her son away by fluttering her “pearlescent pink nails” and ordering him to go.

In a doozy of a first few pages, told from the mother’s perspective, we learn that Mungo is covered in bruises, has “nervous spasms” that cause his eyes to twitch, and has been sent off with the men by his mother, who sees him as a “dead weight.” As soon as her son is out of sight, she “cries[s]…hallelujah,” and after “filling her mug with fortified wine,” “turn[s]… up the music and kick[s]… off her shoes.”

Despite her cruel eagerness to be free of him, the accuracy of one of the mother’s insights — “Her youngest son … would do anything to make other people feel better” — is borne out once we enter Mungo’s perspective as he walks to the bus with the men. Mungo emerges as a classic child of an addict, eager to please, anxious to soothe ruffled feathers and make peace in contentious situations, able to spot vulnerability in others: an injured, instinctive empath. Looking at the older man, dressed in tattered and “musty” clothes and glancing about nervously, Mungo feels “strangely sorry for him.” The younger man, Gallowgate, probes Mungo’s bruises, and alludes to some trouble the boy had with Catholics. He then promises him “a proper boy’s weekend” and to “make a man out of” him.

The novel unfurls along two temporal spines: the weekend camping/fishing trip with these two men, whom his mother had recently met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting ; and the events, beginning four months earlier, that led to the violence which left Mungo bruised. We learn that Mungo’s mother alternately coddles and neglects him. She swings between holding him tight “like the Pieta” and trading sexual favors for drinks while the children watch TV in the other room, abandoning the family for days on end to shack up with a lover she hides them from for fear of her being “messy, … a bother.” Nonetheless, Mungo’s “role in the family tragedy [is] … to find the last scraps of good in Mo-Maw and forever be reminding his siblings of it.”

We see Mungo’s tender connection with his “unstintingly good” sister, Jodie, and his vexed relationship with his “sadistic” older brother, Hamish, who laments not effectively teaching Mungo “how to be a man,” intimidates and controls him, and tries to “toughen [him] up.” In his brother’s presence, Mungo is a “a kicked dog at his master’s heels.” Anxiety about his brother’s temper and the “fear of something bad happening to” his mother stalk him always.

Into this fraught, fearful existence enters a sensitive neighborhood boy named James, whose “uncomplicated” friendliness, lack of bravado, and kind smile make him “disarming” to the guarded younger boy. James keeps birds in a dovecote and takes them out to race; he also takes Mungo under his comforting wing. The friendship tremulously becomes romantic and sexual. But they must hide their love from their viciously homophobic culture and also from the strident sectarian judgments that would preemptively divorce Mungo’s Protestantism from James’ Catholicism.

An excoriating study of how violence begets violence, a devastating story of how the abused and victimized become abusers or aggressors, “Young Mungo” can be almost impossibly painful to read. It lays bare how a rigid code of masculinity and calcified religious prejudice can brutalize selves, both bodies and souls, in ways whose visceral deformation is frankly difficult to witness. As one tragic event follows another, readers may feel overwhelmed with despair, weighed down by the bleak picture Stuart unwaveringly presents. And yet his writing is so magnificent and his young hero so endearingly, vibrantly alive that we soldier on through Mungo’s saga of endurance, weepingly inspired like watchers of a war zone, aching to assuage the survivor’s ache, yearning to rescue him from the predations of his enemies, his vindictive older brother, and finally his own darker impulses.

Priscilla Gilman is a former professor of English literature at Yale University and Vassar College and the author of “The Anti-Romantic Child: A Memoir of Unexpected Joy.”

Young Mungo

Douglas Stuart

Grove Press, 400 pages, $27