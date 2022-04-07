Cirque du Soleil bringing ‘ ‘Twas the Night Before …’ to the Wang for the holidays

Conceived and directed by James Hadley, who is the senior artistic director for Cirque du Soleil North America, “‘Twas the Night Before …” mixes familiar images from Clement Clarke Moore’s poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” with some surprising circus acts.

“We usually build an acrobatic skeleton for a show first,” says Hadley, speaking from Canada where Cirque du Soleil is based. “But for this show, the poem came first. There are some iconic images, like ‘the children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of sugar plums dance in their heads,’ that we reference, but there are other moments I hope will surprise audiences.”

Although Cirque du Soleil often performs under a big top tent or in arena settings, Hadley says he enjoys the parameters of working within a proscenium stage space.

“It really helps us all think creatively about how to use the space we have and how to engage the audience in different ways,” he says.

“‘Twas the Night Before …” creates a frame around the poem by introducing a young girl who has become jaded about Christmas. Her father tries to help her recapture the magic of the season by reading the poem to her, sparking her imagination.

In earlier presentations, Hadley enlisted a Los Angeles-based dance troupe to serve as the young girl’s guide through the world of the poem. A new company may be engaged for the Boston run, but a spokesman says that decision has not been made yet.

Working with an outside choreographer and dance company “created opportunities for each of us to learn from each other,” says Hadley. “It was wonderful to explore the possibilities of the dancers functioning as a kind of Greek chorus.”

Music often plays a key role in Cirque du Soleil shows, and “‘Twas the Night Before …” is no exception.

“We worked with composer-arranger Jean-Phi Gonçalves [’Alegria’], who created new music as well as wonderful arrangements for several holiday classics,” says Hadley, including “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” among others.

Tickets for “‘Twas the Night Before …” start at $30. Go to www.bochcenter.org, or call 800-982-2787.