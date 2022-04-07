Donald Glover gets new costar for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

So much for that dream pairing of Donald Glover of “Atlanta” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag.” The people behind two of our era’s best shows were going to costar in Amazon’s upcoming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” a series based on the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie from 2005.

But they came down with a case of “creative differences,” and Waller-Bridge is out. The good news is that she has been replaced with Maya Erskine, who is best known for playing a 13-year-old on “PEN15.” Erskine has stood out in many other things, though, including “Casual,” “Man Seeking Woman,” “Insecure,” and the movie “Plus One.”