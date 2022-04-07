Donald Glover gets new costar for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

So much for that dream pairing of Donald Glover of “Atlanta” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag.” The people behind two of our era’s best shows were going to costar in Amazon’s upcoming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” a series based on the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie from 2005.
But they came down with a case of “creative differences,” and Waller-Bridge is out. The good news is that she has been replaced with Maya Erskine, who is best known for playing a 13-year-old on “PEN15.” Erskine has stood out in many other things, though, including “Casual,” “Man Seeking Woman,” “Insecure,” and the movie “Plus One.”
Season 3 of “Atlanta” is currently airing on FX, and the fourth and final season is due in the fall. Glover has finished filming both seasons, and now he’s at work on “Smith.” The story involves a bored assassin couple who’ve been hired to kill each other.
Glover mentioned the recasting in a just-published interview he conducted with himself for Interview magazine. Asked (by himself) if he and Waller-Bridge are still friends, he responded, “What does it mean to be a friend? I still like her. I assume she still likes me.”
