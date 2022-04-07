In Kirsten Greenidge’s ‘Our Daughters, Like Pillars,’ family ties get tangled

“Our Daughters, Like Pillars” was delayed because of the pandemic just after starting rehearsals in 2020. But when theaters shuttered, Greenidge, a former Huntington playwright fellow, kept busy with projects including the American Repertory Theater’s “The Arboretum Experience,” the audio play “Hummingbird,” and the Huntington’s upcoming ”Common Ground Revisited.”

Family road trips are often ripe with adventure, thwarted plans, and sometimes, a dose of drama. In Kirsten Greenidge’s new play, “Our Daughters, Like Pillars,” presented by the Huntington Theatre Company beginning Friday, the family at its center — sisters Lavinia, Zelda, and Octavia, and mother Yvonne — takes a vacation to New Hampshire with a carefully constructed itinerary, but things don’t go as planned. Everyone shows up with their own issues and challenges, but they learn a lot about each other and themselves along the way.

She also continued to meet regularly with the play’s director, Kimberly Senior, associate director Pascale Florestal, and the Huntington’s casting and producing associate, Rosalind Bevan, to refine the script and ensure plot points weren’t lost during the lag between productions.

This story has been simmering in Greenidge’s mind for some time. The Goodman Theatre in Chicago commissioned the piece about a decade ago, but “it took a long time to get it off the page,” says Greenidge, an Obie Award winner in 2012 for “Milk Like Sugar.”

Often, playwrights are encouraged to write 55-, 75-, and 90-minute works, Greenidge says, but she gave herself “permission to write a big, big play and fill it with story.” The Huntington’s world premiere production at the Calderwood Pavilion will run for three hours with two intermissions.

The playwright’s family inspired the tale somewhat, though they don’t resemble the characters. Greenidge, who has two sisters, is interested in how sisters behave with one another. She references the late novelist Toni Morrison’s quote about how a sibling can provide a glimpse of one’s self at different stages: “A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves — a special kind of double.”

Her narrative looks at familial bonds and how these relationships shape each member. Delving deeper into one’s character, growth, or lack thereof — especially when it comes to family — are themes she explores in the play.

Film, TV, and theater actress Arie Thompson, who appeared in the 2021 Lifetime miniseries “Keeping Up With the Joneses,” portrays middle sister Octavia. Thompson will share the stage with a cast that includes Lyndsay Allyn Cox as Zelda, the youngest sibling; Nikkole Salter as the domineering older sister and vacation planner extraordinaire, Lavinia; and Lizan Mitchell as the matriarch, Yvonne.

Director Kimberly Senior oversees a rehearsal of the Huntington Theatre Company's "Our Daughters, Like Pillars." Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Thompson received the script in April 2019. Since then, the text has changed a few times, and so has the information about the characters. Now, the play is set in the summer after the vaccine rollout, when the promise of a return to some sort of normalcy hung in the air.

Thompson’s Octavia is at a watershed moment, she says. Octavia’s had a rough spring. She’s just getting on her feet and is examining who she is. During the height of the pandemic, Thompson went through her own internal shift. She spent a lot of time alone and addressed “longstanding issues in my own psychology and/or approach to relationships. I feel I came out on the other side of all that a more whole person, a more resolved person,” she says. In a way, “my own process is mirroring my character’s process.”

But there’s still a bit of mystery when it comes to Octavia.

“Octavia is a bit of a cipher,” Thompson says.

During the pandemic pause, Thompson and her brother moved their parents out of their childhood home so that their mom and dad could live closer to a sibling. That process allowed her and her family to revisit portions of their lives and sparked emotional conversations. The move, she says, “most profoundly affected the way that I view this play. It’s in my body in a way, and I came to a new understanding.”

In the play, all three sisters have moments of disconnect, disillusionment, or awakening. Octavia ultimately discovers how much her family means to her, Thompson says.

Doing the play fully aligns with Thompson’s ethos. She’s always seeking to participate in this world from “a place of embodied truth, bring people joy, activate people’s imaginations, and facilitate their experience of their own emotional truth.”

And though “Our Daughters, Like Pillars” is a drama, it also happens to be funny, Senior says.

In those moments, she hopes, audience members will see themselves.

OUR DAUGHTERS, LIKE PILLARS

