Local bestsellers for the week ending April 3

2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

3. The Diamond Eye Kate Quinn Morrow

4. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

5. A Sunlit Weapon Jacqueline Winspear Harper

6. One Italian Summer Rebecca Serle Atria Books

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

8. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

9. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

10. Give Unto Others Donna Leon Atlantic Monthly Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals Tieghan Gerard Clarkson Potter

3. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss Amy Bloom Random House

4. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir Marie Yovanovitch Mariner Books

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

7. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

8. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

9. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques J. Kenji López-Alt Norton

10. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. The Lost Apothecary Sarah Penner Park Row

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

9. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

2. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

3. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

6. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

9. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

10. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake Tiya Miles Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 3. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.