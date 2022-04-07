Consumer groups push FTC to investigate gun marketing

“Like the tobacco industry, the gun industry has been able to successfully manipulate the American public into believing that its lethal product is safe through decades of unfair and deceptive advertising,” the petitioners said.

Thursday’s petition is the latest salvo aimed at the marketing tactics of an industry that has largely been protected from liability for the harms of its products because of federal laws. The groups urging action by the FTC include Brady, the Giffords Law Center, March for Our Lives, and the FACT Coalition.

Gun control advocates are petitioning the Federal Trade Commission to investigate and regulate the firearms industry as it has with tobacco, accusing gun manufacturers of deceptive advertising practices.

Advertisement

Advocates have asked the FTC to investigate the gun industry before, starting in 1996. The FTC can choose to address or ignore this latest petition, which comes as the Biden administration has expressed support for more transparency on gun manufacturers’ operations and state-level lawsuits have begun to break through the industry’s barriers to litigation.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

In February, the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims settled a lawsuit for $73 million against Remington that accused the gun-maker of violating Connecticut law by promoting guns to troubled men like the one responsible for the massacre.

The settlement opens internal company documents to scrutiny, which would offer a rare view into what gun manufacturers say or know about their products behind closed doors. President Biden described the settlement as a step in “the necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable for manufacturing weapons of war and irresponsibly marketing these firearms.”

Last year, a New Jersey judge ruled in favor of the state’s attorney general in a lawsuit against Smith & Wesson for its advertising practices. The ruling required the gun-maker to release documents, though it was recently overturned, leaving the state’s lawsuit intact but the release of the documents uncertain. Smith & Wesson said in a filing that the suit sought to “suppress and punish lawful speech regarding gun ownership in order to advance an anti-Second Amendment agenda.”

Advertisement

Other states are adopting legislation that would pave the way to pursue such cases. The FTC is charged with enforcing the federal equivalent of the consumer protection law in Connecticut that allowed for the Sandy Hook families to sue.

“If a company violates the consumer protection laws with false advertisements, that is not protected activity — they are breaking the law,” said David Pucino, of the Giffords Law Center.

The industry will remain mostly untouchable unless the FTC moves to curb deceptive ad practices, he added.

Americans have “been falsely led to believe that gun ownership is a safe way to protect their home and family,” the petitioners said. There were 45,222 deaths from gun-related injuries in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FTC “has effectively given the gun industry a free pass,” the petitioners argued.