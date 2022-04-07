fb-pixel Skip to main content

More Kinder Easter eggs recalled due to salmonella across Europe

By Clara Hernanz Lizarraga Bloomberg,Updated April 7, 2022, 1 hour ago
Kinder candies such as this one, the 'Kinder Surprise' chocolate egg, were recalled by their company, Ferrero,LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Ferrero International S.A. is recalling more of its Kinder chocolate eggs just before the Easter holidays, citing a link to salmonella outbreaks in a number of European countries.

The Italian candy maker, which had previously recalled some potentially contaminated products in the UK and Ireland, on Wednesday widened the scope of the recalls to include all chocolates made at its Arlon factory in Belgium.

As of Tuesday, 134 cases of salmonella had been reported across Europe, with “specific chocolate products” identified as the likely cause, the European Food Safety Authority said in a statement. Most of the cases were found in Britain, among children under 10 years old.

In response to the outbreak, Ferrero’s Australian unit is recalling Easter baskets and some chocolate eggs beginning Thursday, although single 20-gram and three-pack eggs are not affected. The company’s Canadian unit is also recalling 10 Kinder products due to possible contamination.

