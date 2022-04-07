Nurses in short supply despite federal aid for healthcare

And while hospital executives and workers say they’re grateful for the one-time infusion from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, many say long-term structural problems like low pay, difficult working conditions and nursing faculty shortages mean the effort is unlikely to succeed.

Pennsylvania hospitals are getting $210 million for bonuses or wage increases for front-line health-care workers. Texas approved $378 million to address “critical staffing needs” at nursing homes and home health agencies. Tennessee health-care facilities are receiving $120 million.

States from Arizona to Maine are deploying billions of dollars in federal aid to hospitals in a desperate attempt to retain and recruit overworked healthcare professionals facing the threat of yet another spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re all about more money for nurses,” said Wayne Reich, chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association. “But really what we hope the hospitals use it for is to help correct the issues that are driving nurses out of the healthcare system.”

One telling piece of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an annual average of 194,500 job openings for registered nurses from 2020 through 2030, as exhausted workers retire, change careers, or find more lucrative positions as contracted travel nurses.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a healthcare labor shortage that is driving up US hospital costs, putting pressure on profits and even threatening to plunge some into bankruptcy. According to a study last year by recruiting and retention firm NSI Nursing Solutions, turnover costs hospitals an average of $40,038 per bedside registered nurse.

States allocated more than $14 billion of the $200 billion they’re receiving from the rescue plan for healthcare, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The amount also includes capital projects, such as some $240 million to build a new state psychiatric hospital in Dallas and a $150 million project at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, that will add 200 beds.

Much of those funds are targeted for shoring up staffing. Smaller hospitals in particular have struggled to pay for travel nurses, Anne-Marie Alameddin, president and CEO of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, said in an interview. “But I think really across the entire hospital sector, it was unsustainable,” she said. Travel nurse contracts can pay rates that top $200 an hour.

Arizona has used $60 million of federal money on retaining and recruiting healthcare workers. The state is considering a bipartisan bill that would spend $150 million over three years to ensure proper staffing after “severe workforce shortages,” Alameddin said, including money for mentoring new nurses.

In Pennsylvania, many smaller hospitals away from the metro areas of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were struggling even before the pandemic. Since 2019, 22 have closed, almost double the number over the previous five years. More than a quarter of Pennsylvania’s hospitals are operating in the red, according to the state hospital association.

Since late December, Tower Health has shuttered two hospitals in suburban Philadelphia and is considering selling a third. Community Health Systems ended acute inpatient and surgical care at one of its hospitals near Scranton, Pennsylvania in October.

The state is distributing $100 million to all hospitals based on their share of licensed beds, while an extra $110 million will go only to hospitals serving a disparate share of low-income patients. The hospitals are obligated to pass on the money to direct care staff. Another $15 million will be used for a student loan forgiveness program for nurses.

Pennsylvania needs to develop a long-term strategy to address the worker shortage, said groups representing hospitals and staff. But the groups differ on solutions. For example, the state legislature is weighing a bill to set minimum staffing levels, similar to a California law enacted in 2004.

Reich, of the nursing association, says shortages are less about wages and more about working conditions. “Historically with hospitals that try to retain nurses, they throw money at them, and they never address the underlying issue,” he said. “Pennsylvania has nurses, they just don’t have nurses that are willing to work at bedside because of the conditions that are present.” Nurses nationwide have faced long hours, uncertain schedules and an overload of patients during the pandemic.

The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania opposes the legislation. Andy Carter, the group’s president and CEO, said the state needs to invest in nursing programs to build a pipeline of future workers, and to spend more on behavioral and mental health services to reduce strain on emergency rooms.

Healthcare professionals worry that the changes they say are needed won’t get the necessary funding. The federal government’s $178 billion Provider Relief Fund is winding down, for example. And the first stage of a cut in Medicare payments kicked in this month.

Meanwhile, virus experts say a pandemic surge that overwhelms hospitals and staff can happen again, as was the case with the Alpha, Delta, and Omicron versions of COVID.

“The federal funds that helped support hospitals throughout COVID were absolutely essential and really averted a national healthcare disaster,” Arizona’s Alameddin said. “This is not the time to cut payments to hospitals as really the entire healthcare system is trying to stabilize after two years of a pandemic.”