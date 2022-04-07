Uber bought Drizly for $1 billion, but who will deliver the alcohol?

Ask anyone why they think Uber bought Drizly, and you’ll likely get the same answer: Uber can use its fleet of drivers to deliver White Claws and IPAs from liquor stores. It turns out that Uber can’t do that unless the laws are changed.

But because of laws that govern the tightly regulated alcohol industry, they actually don’t.

When Uber completed its billion-dollar acquisition of Boston-based Drizly nearly six months ago, it played up the notion that the companies go together like pizza and beer.

Drizly is an online marketplace that allows people to purchase beer, wine, and spirits from liquor stores on-demand, but it doesn’t deliver the booze. The reason dates back to the end of Prohibition, when the US government created the “three-tier system,” which requires that alcohol be sold from producers to distributors to retailers before reaching consumers.

Drizly skirts the three-tier rule by simply facilitating e-commerce sales to licensed retailers and never being involved in the delivery process. As Drizly’s new owner, it’s likely that Uber can’t be involved either.

So, who can deliver alcohol for Drizly?

Previously, liquor stores either used their own staff, or Drizly helped them sign up with a DoorDash driver program. But a former Drizly employee with knowledge of the situation said DoorDash abruptly ended its relationship with Drizly soon after the acquisition, leaving the company scrambling for a new delivery partner.

“It makes complete sense for DoorDash to pull out,” said Adam Teeter, cofounder of VinePair, a media company focused on millennial drinkers. “Why would they fulfill [orders] for a competitor?”

Drizly declined an interview but said in a statement that “it’s been an exciting couple of months as we’ve begun working towards the full integration with Uber.” (Uber and DoorDash declined to comment.)

Beyond the delivery dilemma, there are other reasons why Uber and Drizly appear to be mismatched. The companies’ processes for accepting payments, for example, work in opposite ways.

When people order food on Uber Eats, the money goes directly to Uber, which then passes along a portion of the sales to restaurants. But (again) because of the three-tier system, when people buy alcohol on Drizly, the money goes directly to the liquor store, which pays Drizly a fee.

The former employee said they sensed “that Uber does not understand the legality around what we did and how we did it.”

These legal issues could be why Drizly has yet to be integrated into the Uber Eats app. There is no cross promotion between the brands on their respective apps, besides Drizly being a part of Uber’s free delivery membership program.

In the long term, Teeter said Uber will need to figure out how to utilize its drivers. That way, when customers buy a burger from a restaurant on Uber Eats, they can add a six-pack of beer from the nearest liquor store and have it delivered at the same time.

“That is where the deal makes total sense,” he said. “Maybe it’s going to take lobbying.”





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.