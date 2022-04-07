Vineyard Wind investor branching out

One of Vineyard Wind’s key investors has announced the launch of a company called Vineyard Offshore to pursue wind-farm projects in other US locations. Vineyard Wind 1, an offshore wind farm near Martha’s Vineyard, remains a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. But CIP has broken away to develop an offshore area further south from the Vineyard, dubbed Vineyard Northeast, as well as a location near New York and New Jersey, called Vineyard Mid-Atlantic. About 70 people work for this new spinoff, although it shares some personnel with Vineyard Wind 1. Lars Pedersen, the former Vineyard Wind chief executive, is leading the new Vineyard Offshore team. Combined with its 50 percent stake in Vineyard Wind 1, CIP/Vineyard Offshore has the potential to develop more than 4 gigawatts of offshore wind electricity in the United States, enough for at least 2.4 million homes. The company has offices in Boston and New Bedford and plans to open one in New York City. — JON CHESTO

A green form of steam heat

Power plant owner Vicinity Energy unveiled plans on Thursday to launch “eSteam,” a steam-heating option aimed at decarbonizing emissions from commercial buildings in Boston and other cities. Vicinity is starting this effort in Boston and Cambridge, where it is installing electric boilers and an industrial-scale heat pump to power its Kendall plant, which produces steam for both cities using natural gas today. The first electric boilers should be online by 2024. Customers can choose electric-generated steam or traditional gas-created steam. (A Vicinity official said the “eSteam” would be based on renewable sources of electricity, in part through the purchase of renewable energy credits.) Vicinity also owns a steam plant on Kneeland Street in Boston, but it plans to decommission that site. — JON CHESTO

ENERGY

Exit from Russia will cost Shell billions

Shell says its decision to pull out of Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine has already cost the international energy giant as much as $5 billion. The reduced value of Russian assets, credit losses, and “onerous” contract terms will cut earnings for the first three months of the year by between $4 billion and $5 billion, London-based Shell said Thursday. The estimate was part of an update released before publication of complete first-quarter earnings on May 5. Shell said last month that it was “appalled” by the invasion of Ukraine as it announced plans to exit joint ventures with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom. Those assets alone were valued at about $3 billion at the end of last year, according to Shell’s annual report. The company later said it would stop buying Russian oil and withdraw from any involvement with Russian hydrocarbons “regardless of their financial implications.” ASSOCIATED PRESS

CANDY

Kinder eggs being recalled just before Easter

Ferrero International is recalling more of its Kinder chocolate eggs, citing a link to salmonella outbreaks in a number of European countries. The Italian candy maker, which had previously recalled some potentially contaminated products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, on Wednesday widened the scope of the recalls to include all chocolates made at its Arlon factory in Belgium. As of Tuesday, 134 cases of salmonella had been reported across Europe, with ‘’specific chocolate products’' identified as the likely cause, the European Food Safety Authority said in a statement. Most of the cases were found in Britain, among children under 10 years old. In response to the outbreak, Ferrero’s Australian unit is recalling Easter baskets and some chocolate eggs beginning Thursday. The company’s Canadian unit is also recalling 10 Kinder products due to possible contamination. BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

N.Y. firm buys McCall & Almy

New York-based commercial real estate brokerage Newmark Group Inc. has acquired Boston-based real estate and tenant advisory firm McCall & Almy as part of a global expansion in key markets. Bill McCall and David Almy founded the firm in 1990. Since then, McCall & Almy has completed more than 5,000 real estate transactions valued at more than $50 billion. ”After decades as an independent firm, joining the Newmark platform provides us with the ability to continue to provide best-in-class service while having access to top-tier, far-reaching resources on behalf of our clients, in Boston and beyond,” said McCall in a statement. The deal closed April 1. Terms were not disclosed, and it’s not immediately clear if Newmark plans to retain all McCall & Almy employees. Beyond Boston, Newmark has grown in international markets including France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Dubai and London. (Catherine Carlock)

INTERNET

Google loses appeal of French fine

Google lost its court fight to topple a $163 million French fine for mistreating companies using its online advertising platform. The Paris court of appeals backed a 2019 decision by antitrust regulators who said Google abused its dominant position in search to set unfair rules for its Google Ads platform. The judges said in their Thursday ruling that the tech company’s rules “have been defined and applied in a non-objective, non-transparent, and discriminatory manner.” BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Old Packard plant to be torn down

A judge has ordered the demolition of the deteriorating Packard auto plant in Detroit, finding that it had become a public nuisance. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Brian Sullivan wrote in an order that the plant’s Peruvian owner, Fernando Palazuelo, and his company, Arte Express Detroit, must remove all rubbish and debris from the sprawling site and demolish all buildings and structures on the property, which covers several blocks on Detroit’s East Side. Built in the early 1900s, the Packard plant was designed by Albert Kahn. The company became a dominant luxury carmaker in the United States in the late 1920s, and by the 1940s had 36,000 employees. The last auto was made there in the mid- to late-1950s and the various buildings eventually were used as warehouses, for other manufacturing and for small industrial projects. ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

Le Monde website to offer English version ahead of French election

French newspaper Le Monde launched an English version of its website on Thursday to win over international subscribers in the runup to a potentially volatile presidential election. The leading French daily, with 425,000 digital subscribers to date, plans to reach 1 million paying readers in the next two to three years, with a quarter of them reading the English version, Le Monde’s chairman said in an interview with Bloomberg this week. “We want to be a complementary source of information for readers already subscribing to another outlet,” said Chairman Louis Dreyfus, highlighting the New York Times and Washington Post as key pools of readers he wants to target. The Paris-based newsroom of 500 journalists will have about 70 articles a day translated into English. US readers will have to pay $2.75 per month for the first year of subscription, then $16.49 monthly. BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Home price spikes last year were more than the median salary in some places

Soaring home values are thrilling for homeowners who can watch their wealth increase without lifting a finger. A new study by Zillow found that home price appreciation in 25 metro areas last year exceeded the median salary in those locations. According to the study, the median home value growth was more than $100,000 in 11 of the 38 major metro areas analyzed by the researchers. The amount of price appreciation was highest in high-cost housing markets, with San Jose topping the list with a median growth of $229,277 between December 2020 and December 2021, according to Zillow. The median salary in San Jose was $93,000 in 2021. That means homes in San Jose earned $136,277 more than the average worker there. Nationally, the median house appreciation was $52,667 in 2021, which is $2,667 more than the median salary of $50,000. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton market, prices rose $76,616, about $10,000 more than the median income. The 10 markets with the widest gap between home price appreciation and median salaries include San Francisco, San Diego, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Boise, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Riverside, Calif. WASHINGTON POST



