A country music fest in Boston, hands-on learning at the Discovery Museum, and celebrating Spam in Hawaii

Boston hosts its first-ever country music festival April 24, when two dozen bands perform on five different stages. Lansdowne Street will close to traffic for the day. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and features performances by David Nail, Drew Baldridge, Chelsea, Craig Campbell, Swon Brothers, Annie Brobst, and Whiskey-6, among others. General admission tickets are $25 per person for shows at Loretta’s Last Call, Bill’s Bar, The Lansdowne Pub, Bleacher Bar, and Game On. VIP tickets run $35 and guarantee access to all venues and headlining artists Nail, Campbell, and Baldridge during special VIP performance timeslots. www.universe.com

Advertisement

Celebrate Leonardo da Vinci’s passion for flight on his birthday, April 15 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), at Acton’s Discovery Museum, as you build hoop gliders and whirligigs, and practice writing backward like the famous inventor, engineer, and artist used to do. Handout

Hands-on learning at Discovery Museum

Learn how mirrors work, make a mess with paint, and build gliders during free programs at Acton’s Discovery Museum this month. The museum hosts Mirror, Mirror, What Do You See on April 12 (10 a.m.-noon), when you can play with different kinds of reflections and use mirrors to create symmetry, refract light, and expand your field of vision. Dip balls in paint and create works of art during Make a Mess: Artists on a Roll, April 14 (10 a.m.-noon). Then celebrate Leonardo da Vinci’s passion for flight on his birthday, April 15 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), as you build hoop gliders and whirligigs, and practice writing backward like the famous inventor, engineer, and artist used to do. Get into spring by building a bird feeder using repurposed and recycled materials during Everyday Engineering on April 27 (2-4 p.m.). Free with admission. $15.50 age 1 and older; $14.50 65 and older. www.discoveryacton.org

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

People run and walk along the Arthur Fiedler Footbridge. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A free running tour

Whether you’re in town for the Boston Marathon next week or visiting for work or fun another time, you can take a guided running tour when you stay at The Godfrey Hotel Boston. The hotel offers Running Mate Guided Tours Mondays through Fridays at 6:30 a.m. from late spring to early fall, weather permitting. The free individual or small group tours are led by locals who know their way around the city, so you don’t have to worry about taking a wrong turn and getting lost. Guests must book 72 hours in advance. www.godfreyhotelboston.com

Advertisement

THERE

Explore national parks, old and new

Celebrate our country’s diverse natural and cultural heritage during National Park Week April 17-23. The National Park Service will offer free admission to visitors at its more than 400 national parks — including Acadia — and historic sites on April 17. Head to West Virginia to explore New River Gorge, one of the country’s newest national parks, which was established in 2020 and offers biking, hiking, boating, climbing, and scenic drives. Rafting season started this month. ACE Adventure Resort (https://aceraft.com) offers guided whitewater rafting and kayak trips for all levels (kids 6-11 raft for free on the Upper New River Gorge every day except Saturdays). The resort will open a recently expanded water park on a 5-acre spring-fed lake May 1. www.nps.gov

After a two-year hiatus, the Waikiki SPAM JAM Festival returns with a new dine-in/dine-out format April 22 through May 1, when more than 20 local restaurants and eateries offer takeout and dine-in meals. Try everything from Spam pizza to Spam katsu loco moco (pictured here). Handout

Celebrate Spam in Hawaii

Discover why Hawaiians love Spam so much during a festival that includes creative dishes from some of Waikiki’s top restaurants — everything from Spam pizza to a teriyaki-miso Spam katsu sandwich on a grilled brioche bun (yum). After a two-year hiatus, the Waikiki SPAM JAM Festival returns with a new dine-in/dine-out format April 22 through May 1, when more than 20 local restaurants and eateries offer takeout and dine-in meals. Special events take place April 23 at the Waikiki Beach Walk, April 28 at the Waikiki International Market Place, and May 1 at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, when you can listen to live music, meet Spam-my characters, and enjoy Spam dishes that may turn you into a lover of this canned meat. Try Spam alfredo, Spam tacos, Spam katsu loco moco, and even a Spam cocktail. Proceeds benefit the Hawaii Foodbank, Visitor Aloha Society Hawaii, and Waikiki Community Center. https://spamjamhawaii.com

Advertisement

Use Amazon’s stylish Echo Frames sunglasses to add items to your shopping list, set alarms or reminders, make and receive calls, find out tomorrow’s weather, and, of course, protect your eyes from the sun’s UV rays. hesh hipp

EVERYWHERE

Keep eyes and ears on these glasses

Use your sunglasses to add items to your shopping list, set alarms or reminders, make and receive calls, find out tomorrow’s weather, and much more. Amazon’s stylish Echo Frames put a handy digital assistant in your ear and protect your eyes from UV rays to boot. The glasses deliver crisp sound toward your ears thanks to tiny directional speakers in the temples. That means you can clearly hear the world around you but those within earshot can’t tune into your music or conversations. Manage phone calls with a simple swipe (accept) or tap (reject) on the right temple and run all the usual Alexa commands without having to whip out a phone all the time. An added bonus: Use the VIP filter to select which apps or people you’ll get calls or notifications from, enabling you to pause all but the most essential audio notifications while on the go. The Echo Frames are comfortable and lightweight, and they have a relatively slim profile for all the technology packed into the arms. They come in clear or sunglass styles; get prescription lenses through LensCrafters or your own optometrist. $249. www.amazon.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.