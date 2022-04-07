Blade found hidden inside man’s cane at Logan Airport, TSA says

Security screeners on Tuesday found a large blade hidden inside a traveler’s cane at Logan International Airport, and State Police seized the item before the man was cleared to fly, according to a TSA spokesman.

Spokesman Dan Velez confirmed the bizarre find via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered this hidden blade inside of a cane,” Velez tweeted. “When questioned by @MassStatePolice the man claimed he had no idea the blade was in there. After surrendering the cane, he was cleared to continue.”