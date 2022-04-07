Blade found hidden inside man’s cane at Logan Airport, TSA says

Security screeners on Tuesday found a large blade hidden inside a traveler’s cane at Logan International Airport, and State Police seized the item before the man was cleared to fly, according to a TSA spokesman.
Spokesman Dan Velez confirmed the bizarre find via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
“Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered this hidden blade inside of a cane,” Velez tweeted. “When questioned by @MassStatePolice the man claimed he had no idea the blade was in there. After surrendering the cane, he was cleared to continue.”
Velez concluded the tweet with his customary #travelfail hashtag affixed to announcements regarding the seizure of prohibited items.
He also tweeted out a photo of the confiscated cutter. The traveler wasn’t named.
Tuesday’s incident comes after TSA screeners in February seized a loaded gun that had been wrapped in a tee shirt in a checked backpack at Logan.
In that case, Velez tweeted at the time, a “9mm was discovered” at the airport and the “loaded firearm was wrapped in a t-shirt inside a checked backpack.”
