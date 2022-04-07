fb-pixel Skip to main content

Blade found hidden inside man’s cane at Logan Airport, TSA says

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated April 7, 2022, 45 minutes ago

Security screeners on Tuesday found a large blade hidden inside a traveler’s cane at Logan International Airport, and State Police seized the item before the man was cleared to fly, according to a TSA spokesman.

Spokesman Dan Velez confirmed the bizarre find via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered this hidden blade inside of a cane,” Velez tweeted. “When questioned by @MassStatePolice the man claimed he had no idea the blade was in there. After surrendering the cane, he was cleared to continue.”

Velez concluded the tweet with his customary #travelfail hashtag affixed to announcements regarding the seizure of prohibited items.

Advertisement

He also tweeted out a photo of the confiscated cutter. The traveler wasn’t named.

Tuesday’s incident comes after TSA screeners in February seized a loaded gun that had been wrapped in a tee shirt in a checked backpack at Logan.

In that case, Velez tweeted at the time, a “9mm was discovered” at the airport and the “loaded firearm was wrapped in a t-shirt inside a checked backpack.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video