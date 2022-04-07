Boston police seek man accused of indecently assaulting two victims in Allston

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of indecently assaulting two female victims in Allston on Tuesday, officials said.
Police responded to a call at 8:17 p.m. reporting an indecent assault and battery near the intersection of Spofford Road and Commonwealth Avenue, police said in a statement Thursday night.
Upon arriving there, detectives interviewed a victim who said she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue when a suspect wearing a black baseball cap and dark clothing indecently assaulted her, police said. The suspect ran west down Commonwealth Avenue following the assault, police said.
On Thursday, a second victim said she was walking on Glenville Avenue on Tuesday when a man about 30 to 45 years old who wore glasses, a face mask, and a dark jacket indecently assaulted her and then fled down Harvard Avenue, police said.
The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating both incidents.
Police released two images of a person of interest , both of which appeared to show a man in a dark cap, mask, and clothing. The department asks that anyone with information call detectives at 617-343-4400. People who would like to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
The department encourages victims of sexual assault who have not reported the crime to police and feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from outside law enforcement to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center at 1-800-841-8371.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.