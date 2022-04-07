Boston police seek man accused of indecently assaulting two victims in Allston

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of indecently assaulting two female victims in Allston on Tuesday, officials said.

Police responded to a call at 8:17 p.m. reporting an indecent assault and battery near the intersection of Spofford Road and Commonwealth Avenue, police said in a statement Thursday night.

Upon arriving there, detectives interviewed a victim who said she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue when a suspect wearing a black baseball cap and dark clothing indecently assaulted her, police said. The suspect ran west down Commonwealth Avenue following the assault, police said.