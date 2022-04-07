East Boston garage used as illegal crash pad by flight attendants, city officials say

According to ISD, during a search Tuesday inspectors found 19 occupants were each paying $300 a month for a rental income totaling $5,700. The building is now closed because the property owner never got the necessary permits to create a living unit above what was originally built as a parking and repair garage known as the Cerulli Garage, officials said.

Several people stopped at the property, originally built as a parking and car repair garage, on Thursday to collect their belongings from the second floor at 37-39 Geneva St. where both the Boston Fire Department and Inspectional Services Department found potentially life-threatening violations.

An illegal crash pad rented to flight attendants has been closed by city inspectors who contend the East Boston property was converted into living space where residents used bunk beds, shared a kitchen - all the while living in a space without smoke detectors or a second exit.

“All occupants are believed to be Airline Stewardess who refer to these type of units as crash pads,’' ISD said in a statement. “This type of flagrant disregard for the rules and regulations related to the permitting process is unacceptable.”

Despite the lack of permits, 37-39 Geneva St. is currently listed on Apartments.com as a studio unit with 1.5 baths in 4,800 square feet available for $6,000 a month. The contact was listed as a telephone number with an Albany, New York, exchange. No one answered that telephone Thursday and the voice mail was full around 10:53 a.m.

According to city assessing records, the property is owned by Solskinn Properties LLC whose corporate records list Aaron M. Daigneault as its manager with an office address of 40 Everett St. in East Boston. Daigneault, who is also listed as the manager for BlueSkyRealty.Com LLC in state records, did not return requests for comment to two telephone numbers listed for him in public records.

The property was listed for rent at $6,000 a month as commercial property by Blue Sky Realty, according to city records.

Daigneault identified himself as a self employed computer consultant last year when he used the Everett Street address to make a $1,000 donation to Rep. Jeffrey Turco, a Democrat representing the 19th Suffolk District, according to Office of Campaign and Political Finance and state records.

Lydia Edwards, a Boston city councilor and state senator who represents East Boston, said a “garage with 20 beds is very dangerous,” adding that she could not believe such an apartment was “the best we can do” to house flight attendants.

“I think it’s a lack of innovation,” she said in a telephone interview with the Globe Thursday.

She said airlines, Massport, and the city should work together to create housing that meets the needs of flight attendants who are looking for a place to crash in between their shifts.

“It’s industry specific, it’s a very necessary, very real need,” she said.

Gabriela Cartagena, a community organizer with City Life/Vida Urbana, a tenants rights advocacy group that does a lot of work in East Boston, thought the incident was another “red flag” that showed more affordable housing is needed in the city.

Overcrowded conditions occur when “the rent is too damn high,” said Cartagena, who supports rent control not only in Boston, but also across Massachusetts. She wanted to know what happened to the people who were staying at the illegal apartment after it was shut down.

“This is just further proof as to how the city of Boston needs to invest more money into creating more truly affordable homes,” she said.

According to ISD spokeswoman Lisa Timberlake, a woman residing in 37-39 Geneva St. called Boston Fire earlier this week because an electrical panel appeared to be malfunctioning.

Firefighters made sure the panel was not a safety risk to the resident and then alerted ISD, which is charged with enforcing state sanitation and building codes in the city.

Inspectors toured the building on Tuesday and discovered that the second floor of the garage had been converted to two bedroom residential quarters, and the first floor was being used to improperly store flammable materials, including gasoline, the agency said.

“This unit was constructed illegally, stored hazardous material, missing smoke detectors and no 2nd means of egress,” the city agency tweeted on its official account on Wednesday.

Both fire department and ISD issued code violations to the property’s owners, and ordered immediate closure of the building and the evacuation of any one using the building for residential purposes. according to copies of the violations provided to the Globe.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.