Fall River police lost at least two years of evidence for drug cases

A police department in Massachusetts told prosecutors it lost at least two years of evidence for drug cases.

WPRI-TV reports that Fall River Interim Chief Paul Gauvin sent a letter to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn in late March, informing his office that controlled-buy logs for 2019 and 2020 are missing. The information was relayed to defense attorneys and Quinn said he’s now investigating the matter.

The district attorney’s office said it’s too early to estimate how many cases might be affected.