Federal prosecutors announce charges against group that allegedly arranged sham marriages to circumvent immigration laws

Three others were still being sought, including someone in the Philippines, federal officials said.

Up to three Boston-area residents paid as much as $30,000 to enter into sham marriages arranged by a California-based network, US Attorney Rachael Rollins said. As many as 100 FBI agents busted the Los Angeles-based “marriage agency” on Thursday morning, resulting in the arrests of eight people, including alleged ring leader Marcialito Biol Benitez, 48, a Philippine national living in Los Angeles, Rollins said.

Eleven people have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly arranging hundreds of sham marriages to circumvent immigration laws, a large-scale operation with ties to Massachusetts, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

“These weddings were not love stories,” Rollins said. “Since 2016, this marriage agency has allegedly paired at least 400 foreign nationals ... with US citizens willing to accept illegal and fraudulent payments to marry them.”

Between October 2016 and March, the agency took in at least $8 million, Rollins said.

“The conduct alleged today jeopardizes and denigrates the overwhelming majority of immigrants who follow the law and respect our immigration system,” Rollins said. “Ours is a great nation of opportunity. And we welcome those entering lawfully, including those seeking asylum.”

Thursday’s sting was focused on dismantling the criminal enterprise and business operation, not on bringing charges against the couples who entered into the sham marriages, said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office.

A US District Court indictment unsealed in Boston on Thursday offered some details about one of the marriage clients from Massachusetts.

On May 26, 2020, the woman, referred to as Client 1, had an appointment at the Wilshire Boulevard agency where she was shown a list of names and photos of prospective spouses. She met her spouse the next day, the indictment said.

The woman entered into a “package plan” that required an $18,000 cash payment upfront to the agency. A balance of $10,000 was owed to her spouse in $350 monthly payments for approximately 30 months, the indictment said.

The day after meeting her spouse, the couple wed in a ceremony at a park. Someone from the agency took photos of the May 28, 2020 nuptials. Afterward, the woman signed immigration documents prepared by the agency, according to the indictment.

Several months later, the woman received an employment authorization card and a social security card, as well as documents to review before her immigration review. Her application for a green card was approved April 23, 2021, the indictment said.

“Marriage fraud is a serious crime that threatens the very integrity of our nation’s immigration system,” Rollins said. “These defendants’ exploitation of our immigration system for profit and gain is an affront to our nation’s tradition of welcoming immigrants and prospective citizens.”





