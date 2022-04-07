Guards at Devens federal prison medical center acquitted in prisoner abuse case

The jury could not reach a verdict on a second charge of deprivation of rights under color of law for allegedly striking the prisoner with a protective shield, according to court documents.

Seth M. Bourget, 41, of Woodstock, Conn., a senior correctional officer , was found not guilty of deprivation of rights under color of law, or government authority, after he allegedly dropped his knee on a handcuffed inmate’s head, court records show.

Two correctional officers at the Devens federal prison medical center in Ayer were acquitted Thursday in federal court in Boston on three charges related to the 2019 injuring of a handcuffed inmate, but the jury deadlocked on a fourth charge, according to court records.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Joseph M. Lavorato, 53, of Wilmington, was acquitted on a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and a charge of destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation, court filings show.

Brad Bailey, an attorney for Lavorato, said his client no longer works at Devens after 27 years with the Bureau of Prisons. Lavorato “is grateful for the jury’s hard work and decision today,” Bailey said in a statement.

“He is thrilled to know his good name, and stellar reputation, have been restored,” he said. “He and is family are looking ahead to a bright and happy future after what has been a long and difficult two-year ordeal.”

It was unclear Thursday evening whether Bourget still held a job at Devens. Representatives for the US Bureau of Prisons and an attorney for Bourget did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins said that she respects the jury’s verdict, but she believes “that the allegations warranted the government’s investigation and charges.”

“Carrying a badge comes with enormous responsibility and obligations to not only enforce and abide by the law, but to respect the civil rights of people in your custody and care,” Rollins said in a statement. “That includes people in carceral facilities, many of whom are plagued with significant mental health issues, like the victim in this case.”

Advertisement

Rollins said her office “will continue to vigorously investigate and when appropriate, prosecute allegations of civil rights violations. That also must be the case when the allegations are against Bureau of Prisons employees, who are themselves part of the Department of Justice system.”

Prosecutors had alleged that in June 2019 Bourget had dropped his knee on an inmate’s head and struck the prisoner with a protective shield with excessive force while he was handcuffed on the floor of a locked cell in the mental health housing unit, according to the indictment in the case.

Lavorato then allegedly failed to report the man’s injuries, concealed a video recording of the incident, and filed a report saying that the security camera wasn’t working because it had a dead battery, prosecutors said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.