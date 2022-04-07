In landlocked Vermont, an ambitious flatlander makes waves

Since relocating to Vermont a decade ago, Belogour had purchased things that any ambitious entrepreneur devoted to country life might covet : a maple sugar retailer, a brewery, and land, thousands of acres of it.

Paul Belogour was already a controversial figure in Vermont before “that headline” appeared in two local newspapers as Russian troops massed on the Ukraine border.

But some local suspicion and even resentment was heightened when, having bought the venerable Brattleboro Reformer and Bennington Banner newspapers last year, he penned a Feb. 22 column extolling the economic and geopolitical advantages the impending invasion presented to the United States, under the headline “War is the Answer.”

Belogour wrote and insisted on the headline himself, aiming to provoke a discussion of what he called the economics of war.

In southern Vermont, where antiwar sentiment runs deep, it touched a raw nerve. Some readers thought it was satire. But Belogour meant every word, and the outcry was genuine, too.

Others saw no excuse; only an affront. As Andy Davis, a Brattleboro resident, put it in a letter to the editor, “This idle talk of war as an ‘answer’ to American maneuvering for competitive advantage in global markets is dangerously close to the admiration for war voiced by fascists such as Mussolini in the lead up to WWII. This is not something I look for in our local business community.”

Whenever a flatlander, the term for those who move to Vermont from elsewhere, shows up from Boston, throwing money around, local eyebrows go up.

Belogour’s take on an impending war seemed to confirm the worst fears some in Vermont have about him.

Belogour scoffs at such talk, noting he was writing specifically about the economic and political ramifications of war, not the hardship it causes. And, he adds, he has skin in the game, with some 30 employees of his software company based in Ukraine, supplying IT services to his newspapers and other businesses in Vermont.

“I talk to them every day,” he told me. “I am aware of the suffering, and I’m trying to help.”

A native of Belarus, Belogour landed at Northeastern University in 1991 on a rowing scholarship, studying economics. He worked at Bank of Boston for six years before striking out on his own, making millions in the foreign exchange business.

Belogour’s defenders note that he has bought land to preserve it from development and has refurbished buildings of historical importance, using contractors from local communities.

But it was his purchase of the two dailies, and the weekly Manchester Journal and bi-monthly UpCountry Magazine, that made so many locals uneasy. Some claimed he was buying up the only local institutions that could hold his growing business empire in southern Vermont accountable.

That said, bucking the trend of venture capitalists buying up small newspapers to gut them, Belogour has invested more resources in his newspapers and pledges to grow them. Meanwhile, the Reformer and Banner provide more coverage of the Ukraine war than most American papers. Their websites have videos uploaded from ordinary Ukrainians, sent by his employees there.

When I spoke to Belogour, he was unapologetic about the headline, the column, and his business empire, which stretches from Vermont to Bulgaria and Ukraine.

Last week, he returned from Bulgaria, where he and his employees have helped resettle about 150 war refugees. He suggested his Vermont critics might want to spend less time criticizing him and more time helping Ukrainians.

He is philosophical about local opposition. In a state that sends Bernie Sanders to the Senate, his unabashed embrace of capitalism creates a narrative he can’t counteract.

“I’m a capitalist, God forbid I spend my money,” he said. “The majority of Vermonters are reasonable. The keyboard warriors hate me.”

Belogour says some of the things said about him online and on social media, calling him an oligarch, border on xenophobia, which he finds ironic because some of his harshest critics champion immigrants.

“I’m an immigrant,” he said. “I guess I’m just the wrong kind of immigrant.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.