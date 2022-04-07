A letter to Boston, from the father of Preston Settles

And the extraordinary people that make such groundbreaking progress a reality recently became visible to me in a very personal way.

Over the last few weeks, there has been much discussion over the implementation of The MassPort Model throughout Boston. The model requires that diversity and inclusion are integrated into all bids in public/private partnerships. As a longtime advocate of the idea that minority business advancement is the pathway to eliminating the racial wealth gap, my vision of Boston is being realized through the efforts of a dedicated government, business community, and private and public entities. The Boston business community will, no doubt, be all the greater for these efforts.

On February 5, 2022, my 15-year-old son Preston collapsed during a high school basketball game, forever changing my family. While our personal loss can never be measured, defined, or even understood, we saw all of the wonderful traits of our son manifested in the good will of the extraordinary people of our community of family, friends, and colleagues.

We like to say that Preston never had a bad day, that optimism guided his outlook toward life — live your best life, lighten the moment, be kind, reach out, connect, and smile. While Preston waged his battle to live, our struggle was eased by a community that treated us to that same optimistic philosophy.

Preston’s doctors, medical teams, and staffs at both Tufts Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital provided exemplary care to him and our family (oftentimes while off the clock). His friends and school community were always able to lighten moments during dark times with anecdotes of his teenage exploits. Family, friends and colleagues took kindness to a new level, providing us with hotel lodging, meals, flowers, cards. They ran errands, made calls on our behalf… anything they thought might ease our burden. Our phones never stopped pinging with well wishes. Optimism breeds optimism.

On February 27, Preston lost his spartan battle to live and transitioned to his next journey. We were forced to transition as well, and again, were rewarded as we saw the best of Preston on full display throughout the Boston community.

Preston defined living large — dream big, act bold and make it happen. The Celebration of Life held in his honor at Trinity Church overflowed into neighboring venues, and online viewership brought the number of combined participants to over 2,500. It was bigger than we dared dream and made possible by too many people to name and thank individually.

When we decided to launch “PReston’s Hope” with The Boston Foundation, we would never have boldly assumed that it would be up and running in two days, and yet it was, thanks to the foundation and pro bono legal guidance. After the Boston community began donating, my family became fully, gratefully and humbly aware of what can happen when we are all equally invested in an outcome.

The vision of Boston I have long held, the one that transcends political, racial and economic boundaries, exists. In our moment of crisis, my Boston was there for us at every turn — and we thank you. I have never been more proud to call Boston home, never been more optimistic about the inherent goodness of its citizens and never been more sure that we can all live larger than we can dream.

Hugs to My Boston!

Darryl Settles, on behalf of the Settles family. Settles is the president of Catalyst Ventures Development