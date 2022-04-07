Man shot and killed outside courthouse in Medford

A man was shot and killed outside a courthouse in Medford Thursday evening, officials said.
Police arrested a man following the fatal shooting right before 5:00 p.m. outside of the Cambridge District Courthouse on Mystic Valley Parkway, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The initial investigation found that the victim and suspect knew each other, the statement said.
No further information was available.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
