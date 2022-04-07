fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 2,782 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 984 among staff

By Colleen Cronin Globe Correspondent,Updated April 7, 2022, 1 hour ago
Students raise their hands at the Donovan Elementary School gym in Randolph for a silent applause.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Public schools in Massachusetts reported 2,782 new COVID-19 cases among students and 984 cases among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

The 3,766 total cases were 521 more, or about 16 percent more, than the number reported last week, according to data published by the state.

Here are other highlights from this week’s school coronavirus report and reported state data:

Percentage of positive students (~920,000 in-person students total): 0.30

Percentage of positive staff members (~140,000 in-person staff total): 0.70

Number of participating schools: 1,627

Number of pooled tests: 33,683

Pooled test positivity rate: 1.32%

Districts with the highest number of COVID-19 cases:

  1. Boston
  2. Brookline
  3. Newton

Number of K-12 school clusters: 9

Cases among children (from March 20 to April 4):

  • From birth to age 4: 725
  • 5 to 9 years old: 827
  • 10 to 14 years old: 870
  • 15 to 19 year old: 1,235

Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 17

Deaths among people under age 20: 0

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.

