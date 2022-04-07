MCI Cedar Junction will ‘suspend’ housing prisoners over a two-year period, state officials say

Cedar Junction has a maximum security reception and diagnostic center, as well as a medium security unit, according to the official state website, and the Department Disciplinary Unit, or DDU, is located there for “the most serious” discipline issues. The prison opened in 1955.

The state Department of Correction on Thursday said it plans to “suspend housing operations” at MCI-Cedar Junction, a prison in Walpole, over a two-year period to be implemented in three phases.

“The strategic decision to suspend Cedar Junction’s general population housing and re-locate its reception and diagnostic center is based on a thorough assessment of decreased housing needs and the aging facility’s exorbitant maintenance costs,” the statement said. “Furthermore, this action aligns with the Department’s commitment to eliminate restrictive housing and reform its approach to discipline.”

According to the agency, Cedar Junction currently operates at 68 percent capacity with a population of approximately 525 incarcerated people. The statement said the prison’s maximum-security facility provides three core functions, serving as DOC’s reception and diagnostic center where newly sentenced men are evaluated for security classification and await transfer to their appropriate facility.

The prison also houses a workforce of fewer than 50 men in medium security and maintains two units for the DDU as well as the Behavioral Management Unit, or BMU, for the most pressing security concerns, according to the statement.

“The Baker-Polito Administration has worked closely with the Legislature, community partners and advocates to create successful reentry programs and implement meaningful reforms to criminal justice,” said state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy in the statement. “The fruit of that work — the lowest level of incarceration in decades — was achieved by providing at-risk individuals with pathways to positive life choices, creating new re-entry services, and empowering returning citizens to rebuild their lives in meaningful ways. It also allows us to consolidate the number of operational facilities and renew our focus on delivering effective services to women and men in DOC’s care.”

The DOC said the first phase of the “reorganization” will commence in 60 to 90 days with the relocation of the reception and diagnostic center to Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, which officials said provides a more modern, climate-controlled environment.

“DOC remains committed to stewarding taxpayer resources responsibly and fulfilling our rehabilitation-focused mission,” said agency Commissioner Carol Mici in the statement. “This decision, and the subsequent consolidation of resources across fewer locations, allows us to eliminate redundancies and deepen our investments in programming, staffing, and services.”

Officials said the DDU and BMU will continue operating until 2024 when the DOC finds an alternative for each population’s “very specific programming, services, and security needs,” the statement said.

During phase two, the agency said, prisoners living in the BMU will move to appropriate units in other state facilities, and the DDU will be dissolved in phase three, which DOC said aligns with its ongoing process of reforming its discipline protocols.

The news comes after state Senator James B. Eldridge, an Acton Democrat, earlier this year filed a bill to establish a new five-member commission with the authority to hear and investigate grievances lodged by incarcerated people and the power to compel prison and jail authorities to give public testimony and correct problems in their institutions.

“I think that there are a growing number of legislators who think that unless there’s an independent oversight commission, you’re not going to see change in the DOC,” Eldridge said in January. His legislation was filed in the wake of two civil lawsuits brought against DOC over the prior year, each alleging prison officials orchestrated a wave of retributory violence in early 2020 against men incarcerated at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster.

State public health officials in 2018 also cited Cedar Junction and another prison for inadequate ventilation, after receiving complaints of excessive heat inside the facilities during a heat wave that summer.

During inspections conducted July 12, 2018, officials found parts of MCI-Concord and MCI-Cedar Junction failed to meet state standards for ventilation in correctional facilities, according to Department of Public Health documents made public at the time.

At Cedar Junction, inspectors found exhaust vents didn’t work inside cells throughout a three-story housing unit known as 4 Block. DPH recorded temperatures in the unit of 86 to 89 degrees, records show.

In another housing area, known as A2 Block, inspectors found exhaust vents weren’t working in a second-floor hallway. Officials recorded temperatures of 77 to 88 degrees in that section of the prison.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.