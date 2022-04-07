Scented candles or burnt marshmallows — which one can cause cancer? The answer might surprise you.

Now, a new website aims to sort out the facts and help people make informed decisions. CancerFactFinder.org , launched Thursday, was designed by a team from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Everyone has seen anxiety-provoking headlines about the many things that might, or might not, cause cancer. Amid ever-changing news from multiple sources, it’s hard to know whether it’s safe to grill meat , stand near a microwave , or drink coffee .

“There is a lot of information out there about cancer and people are quite confused,” said Timothy Rebbeck, a professor of cancer prevention at Harvard Chan who came up with the idea for the website.

The confusion leads to both misplaced anxiety over false ideas, and missed opportunities to prevent cancer, said Rebbeck, who is also director of Dana-Farber’s Center for Cancer Equity and Engagement.

“It’s a natural thing to be afraid of the unknown and to be afraid of a thing that might kill you,” he said. But amid the fears people are apt to overlook how much is known about cancer, he said: “There is so much we can do to make sure we don’t die of cancer. The anxiety should be replaced by knowledge and empowerment.”

That is the website’s goal, he said.

CancerFactFinder.org enables people to search by type of cancer or type of risk (such as “diet & nutrition” or “lifestyle”) and find out what the latest science says. To keep it simple, each entry is labeled with a green dot for “most likely or definitely true,” red for “false/misinformation” and gray for “we’re not sure yet.”

Rebbeck emphasized that the red and green labels are not intended to be “all or nothing” answers but a statement about the weight of the evidence.

Each entry also includes a plain-language narrative outlining “what science tells us,” “how to reduce your risk” and the “bottom line.”

“In the text we give a lot of caveats to what we’re seeing,” Rebbeck said.

Gary L. Kreps, director of the Center for Health and Risk Communication at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, was not involved in the project but took a spin through the site on Wednesday. He said he found it “excellent, reliable, easy to access and navigate.”

“Importantly,” Kreps said in an e-mail, “it is one of the few publicly available sources of scientifically validated cancer-related information that is presented in clear common language so most people will be able to understand the ideas presented.”

Kreps, who studies how evidence-based communication can improve health, also praised the site’s suggestions on how to avoid cancer risks and its “how to factcheck” section that helps readers evaluate health information.

Developed by the Zhu Family Center for Global Cancer Prevention at the public health school and Dana-Farber’s Center for Cancer Equity and Engagement, the site focuses on claims about cancer causes, and does not address symptoms or treatment.

A team that included experts as well as laypeople digested years of scientific evidence for each claim into a few paragraphs, said Lydia Conley, administrator of the Zhu Family Center. With about 60 of the most common claims listed, the team intends to keep updating the site with the latest science as well as adding new entries.

“Once we start getting feedback, we’re going to be changing this continuously,” Rebbeck said.

Work is also under way to translate the website into seven languages. The site has not yet been tested to see if it’s accessible to visually impaired people, but that too is on the agenda, Rebbeck said.

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.