Student arrested in fight at Malden High School

Updated April 7, 2022, 1 hour ago

Malden High School was temporarily placed in lockdown after a fight broke out at the school, which led to a boy being taken into custody, and another student to the hospital, Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the school at about 12:15 p.m. on the report of a disturbance among several students, Malden police said on Twitter. The school was locked down for the safety of students and staff.

A boy was taken into custody, police said. Another student suffered minor injures and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was available.

