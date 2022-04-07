This former Classical High star might make you root for the Houston Astros this season

Now Rhode Islanders might have a reason to cut the Astros a break.

A 2017 cheating scandal involving an elaborate scheme to steal signs from other teams has made the Astros the most loathed teams in baseball, but they’ve also been one of the most talented teams, having won at least 95 games in every full season since that year.

If Major League Baseball was professional wrestling, the Houston Astros would clearly be the heels (bad guys).

Jeremy Peña, a former Classical High School star who played college ball for the University of Maine, is expected to make his Major League debut tonight as the Astros’ starting shortstop.

Oh, and Peña’s first big league at-bat is likely to come against the most famous baseball player on the planet: Los Angeles Angels phenom and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani. The Astros and the Angels play at 9:30 p.m., but you can’t watch it unless you have MLB TV.

Peña, whose father Gerónimo played seven seasons in the majors in the 1990s, has big shoes to fill. He’s expected to replace all-star shortstop Carlos Correa, who left the Astros after signing a lucrative free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins earlier this year.

Peña was drafted by the Atlanta Braves out of Classical, but chose to attend Maine for college. He had a stellar career for three seasons with the Black Bears, and was picked by the Astros in the third round of the 2018 draft.

In the minors over the past several seasons, Peña has established himself as one of the best defensive prospects in the game. But after a wrist surgery early last season, he also started to show some pop at the plate, blasting 10 home runs in only 160 plate appearances.

Peña’s Astros are considered heavy favorites to win the American League West this season. For a full-season preview, make sure you read all of the predictions by the Globe’s sports staff.

