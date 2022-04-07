This map shows which Boston public pools are open and closed

Boston Centers for Youth & Families officials told lifeguards at the Mildred Avenue pool this week that Mattapan’s only open public swimming pool will close, starting this weekend, because of staffing shortages. Lifeguards working there will be transferred to other locations in Roxbury and West Roxbury, and city officials said they did not have an estimate for when the pool might reopen.

The news has stirred concern and anger in the neighborhood, which has a population that is 94 percent people of color.