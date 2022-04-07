fb-pixel Skip to main content

This map shows which Boston public pools are open and closed

By Gal Tziperman Lotan and Ryan Huddle Globe Staff,Updated April 7, 2022, 1 hour ago
The pool inside of the Mildred Avenue Community Center is closing, the city said this week.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Boston Centers for Youth & Families officials told lifeguards at the Mildred Avenue pool this week that Mattapan’s only open public swimming pool will close, starting this weekend, because of staffing shortages. Lifeguards working there will be transferred to other locations in Roxbury and West Roxbury, and city officials said they did not have an estimate for when the pool might reopen.

The news has stirred concern and anger in the neighborhood, which has a population that is 94 percent people of color.

Related: Residents feel slighted after city closes Mattapan’s only open public swimming pool, citing staff shortages

The mayor’s press office told the Globe on Wednesday that afterschool programs will be moved to other pools, though officials were not able to immediately say where they would relocate.

Advertisement

Here is a map showing which Boston public pools are still open and which ones are closed.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video