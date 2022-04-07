Three-alarm blaze damages apartment building in Mattapan

Boston fire tweeted that a third alarm was ordered to 1333 Blue Hill Ave. at 1:34 p.m., which officials described as a three-story, occupied building. At 2:50 p.m., the department tweeted that 13 apartments were affected by the blaze.

A three-alarm blaze caused “major damage” to an apartment building in Mattapan Thursday, sending smoke billowing into the neighborhood and displacing approximately 40 residents, Boston fire said. One resident was transported with minor injuries by Boston EMS, officials said.

Boston Fire Department tweeted that the heavy flames emerged through the roof and of of multiple windows, sending smoke into the neighborhood.

Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department, said in a telephone interview that residents who were inside at the time of the fire had self-evacuated.

Heavy fire emerged through “the roof and out multiple windows of the top floor of the building,” the department tweeted at 1:40 p.m.

In another tweet at 1:49 p.m., the department said “multiple deck guns” were deployed in an effort to contain the blaze.

As of 2:06 p.m., a Boston Fire Department drone showed “multiple hot spots” in different locations of the building, the department tweeted.

“The wind driven fire helped to push the flames thru the building causing major damage,” Boston fire said on Twitter.

Alkins said the roof collapsed, but damage was contained to half of the third-floor apartments. He estimated it took crews approximately one hour to get the blaze under control.

As of 3:29 p.m., Alkins said, the Red Cross was on scene assisting residents with housing. The MBTA provided a bus to keep residents warm, Alkins said.

The department’s investigation unit is probing the cause of the fire, officials said. Alkins said crews could not get to certain parts of the building because of the collapsed roof.

