Two people shot in Lynn; expected to survive

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated April 7, 2022, 7 minutes ago

A man and a woman in their 20s were shot early Thursday in Lynn and are both expected to survive, according to a police spokesman.

“We can confirm that a 21 year-old female and a 25 year-old male were shot,” said Lynn police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a department spokesman, via email Thursday morning. “Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is on-going and we will update with additional information later.”

No arrests have been made, Kmiec added. He said the call for the shooting in the area of 20 Cedar St. came in at 4:08 a.m., and that a vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

