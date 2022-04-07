Two teenage boys arrested on multiple firearm charges in Dorchester

Two teenage boys were arrested on multiple firearm charges in Dorchester Wednesday evening, police said.
The boys, ages 16 and 17, were each charged with delinquency of unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, a loaded firearm and a large capacity feeding device, Boston police said in a statement. They will be arraigned at Suffolk County Juvenile Court in Dorchester.
Officers were on patrol in the area of Washington and Melville streets around 5:45 p.m., when they allegedly saw the outline of a gun on one of the teenagers and attempted to stop them, the statement said.
The teens fled on foot, but police were able to arrest one at the scene. The other was arrested after a brief chase, the statement said.
Each teen was armed with a loaded gun.
Police recovered a Rex Zero 9mm gun and a Smith and Wesson gun, loaded with one round in the chamber and 13 rounds in the magazine.
