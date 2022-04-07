Two window washers rescued by Boston firefighters from 42nd floor of downtown Boston building

Deputy Chief Brian Tully said in a brief interview that crews arrived for the rescue at around 12:35 p.m.

The workers, whose equipment failed while on the exterior of the office building at 100 Sudbury St., were uninjured and declined medical attention, officials said.

Two window washers were rescued by Boston firefighters Thursday who removed a window on the 42nd floor of a downtown Boston office building and pulled the workers safely inside, the Boston Fire Department tweeted on its official account

Tully said mechanics were called to assist the workers, but they were two hours away. Crews pulled them through a window, he said, and the workers were harnessed, he added.

“That seemed to be the safest way to get them in,” he said. “We didn’t want to smash a window because now you’re dealing with fallen glass.”

“They were very comfortable,” Tully said.

The workers were calm and waving to crews, Captain Paul Lyons told reporters outside The Sudbury building.

“They seemed pretty calm,” Lyons said. “They were secured to the rig itself and their safety lines, so we’re fortunate enough that they had that on them, and once we secured them with our lines, it was just a matter of figuring out how we’re gonna get them in through the window.”

The workers became “stuck outside” the high rise, the department first tweeted.

“A Tech Rescue Response at 100 Sudbury st. 2 window washers are stuck outside on the 42 floor of the building,’ the department said.

The workers were safe by 1:01 p.m. according to the department’s tweets.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.





















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.