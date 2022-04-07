Which of these common foods and products can cause cancer? Test your knowledge.

Like most people you may be frightened by what you’ve heard about antiperspirants, microwaves, and more. But how much of it is for real?

Do you know what causes cancer and what doesn’t?

A new website launched Thursday by experts from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health separates fact from myth — and shares how to protect yourself.

Think you’re up to speed on the latest research? Take this quiz below, and then check out CancerFactFinder.org to learn what steps you can take to prevent cancer. The questions and answers below are derived from the information on the website.

