Which of these common foods and products can cause cancer? Test your knowledge.

By Sahar Fatima and Felice J. Freyer Globe Staff,Updated April 7, 2022, 1 hour ago
A new website from researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health sorts fact from myth in carcinogens.Globe staff, wire, and stock photos

Do you know what causes cancer and what doesn’t?

Like most people you may be frightened by what you’ve heard about antiperspirants, microwaves, and more. But how much of it is for real?

A new website launched Thursday by experts from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health separates fact from myth — and shares how to protect yourself.

Scented candles or burnt marshmallows — which one can cause cancer? The answer might surprise you.

Think you’re up to speed on the latest research? Take this quiz below, and then check out CancerFactFinder.org to learn what steps you can take to prevent cancer. The questions and answers below are derived from the information on the website.

Boston Globe video