Senator Susan Collins of Maine tests positive for COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday just hours after voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, her office said.

Collins’ office said the veteran senator, in office since 1997, tested positive late in the afternoon, a couple of hours after the historic vote. She wore a mask while on the Senate floor, her office said.