Trump criminal investigation is continuing, Manhattan DA says

The Trump investigations team in the district attorney’s office is now led by Bragg’s investigations chief, Susan Hoffinger, and includes prosecutors from the New York attorney general’s office, which has a parallel, civil examination of Trump’s businesses underway. The lawyers are evaluating evidence daily, Bragg said.

The comments came as Bragg faces increasing pressure to be transparent about where the long-running investigation stands. Two prosecutors heading the team reviewing evidence in the case abruptly quit in February, upset that they were not authorized to seek an indictment against Trump.

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is ‘’exploring evidence not previously explored’' in its investigation into former president Donald Trump’s business practices, Bragg said in a statement Thursday, and a decision on whether to go forward with charges will be announced at the conclusion of his probe.

‘’They are going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored,’’ Bragg said. ‘’In the long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutions at the Manhattan DA’s Office, we are investigating thoroughly and following the facts without fear or favor.’’

Bragg, in a phone interview, declined to elaborate on the nature of the evidence that had not been inspected or whether it appears likely to lead to an indictment against Trump, who has repeatedly said he and his business broke no laws in valuing their properties or taking tax deductions.

Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who resigned from their positions on Feb. 23, wanted to indict Trump in connection with what they said were illegal asset valuation practices at the former president’s family-run real estate company. They quit after concluding that Bragg, who took office Jan. 1, was not willing to proceed with a case they were convinced was viable and necessary.

‘’My determination was that the investigation needed to be ongoing, and that continues to be my determination,’’ Bragg said in the interview.

Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance, concluded there was enough proof against Trump to obtain an indictment and conviction, people familiar with the situation have said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive deliberations. But Vance did not seek a grand jury vote before his term expired, leaving Bragg with the final say. Bragg and his office have repeatedly pushed back at the idea that the departure of the two veteran litigators marked the end of the probe.

Bragg’s statement also suggests the term expiration of the six-month grand jury convened in the fall by Vance to hear evidence does not mean the case is over. The grand jury was inactive for at least a month by the time Pomerantz and Dunne departed, and panelists were instructed to stay home, a person with knowledge of the events previously told The Washington Post.

The statement acknowledged recent ‘’questions about the timing of the grand jury’' and suggested that Bragg’s team is in no way limited by when the current grand jury’s term is slated to end.

Meanwhile, New York’s attorney general asked a court Thursday to hold the former president in contempt and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in her ongoing civil investigation into his business practices.

Attorney General Letitia James argued in court papers that Trump should be fined “a sum sufficient to coerce his compliance” after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over the documents.

Trump is in the process of appealing a February court ruling forcing him to answer questions under oath in the civil investigation but has not appealed a ruling establishing the deadline for him to provide documents, James said.

A message seeking comment was left with Trump’s lawyer.

James, a Democrat, has said that her investigation into the Republican former president’s business practices uncovered evidence that he may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on financial statements for more than a decade.

Her office has said it is seeking Trump’s testimony and documents as it works to determine whether the misrepresented values shown to lenders, taxing authorities, and other business interests constituted fraud and, if so, who committed that fraud.

Last week, in a related matter, a judge ordered weekly progress reports from a digital forensics company that Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, hired to provide evidence to James’s office, which had raised concerns that the process was playing out slower than expected. The company must turn over all requested evidence by April 22, the judge said.

NEW YORK TIMES AND ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pelosi tests positive, is asymptomatic

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently asymptomatic, her office said Thursday. Pelosi, 82, is the first in congressional leadership to test positive and the latest among a raft of Washington officials who have come down with the virus in recent days.

‘’The speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,’’ Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said. ‘’The speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted, and test regularly.’’

People who have tested positive for the coronavirus should isolate for five days, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which would mean Pelosi will need to quarantine until at least next Monday.

Pelosi did not attend the Gridiron Club dinner Saturday, after which more than a dozen guests — including two Cabinet members, two members of Congress, and a top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris — tested positive for coronavirus. Those included Representatives Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, and Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat; Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

However, Pelosi was at the White House on Tuesday for the health care event with President Biden and former president Barack Obama, and she attended the bill signing on the postal reform measure with Biden on Wednesday. Images from both events show her in close proximity to the president.

Pelosi had also been planning to lead a congressional delegation to Taiwan and Japan this weekend, according to officials familiar with the speaker’s plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to confirm them. Hammill said Thursday that Pelosi’s planned trip ‘’to Asia ... will be postponed to a later date.’’ Pelosi would have become the first House speaker to travel to Taiwan since Newt Gingrich, a Republican, did so in 1997.

WASHINGTON POST

Biden signs Postal Service overhaul into law

WASHINGTON — A sweeping overhaul of the US Postal Service meant to shore up the popular but beleaguered agency’s financial future and cement six-days-a-week mail delivery was signed into law Wednesday by President Biden.

The legislation cleared Congress last month after fully a dozen years of discussion that took on a new sense of urgency amid widespread complaints about mail service delays. Officials had repeatedly warned that without congressional action, the Postal Service would run out of cash by 2024.

“The Postal Service is central to our economy and essential to rural America,” Biden said. He added that mailmen and women deliver 4 million prescriptions per day, along with letters, consumer goods, and even live animals, “often to parts of the country that private carriers can’t or won’t or aren’t required to reach.”

The final legislation achieved rare, bipartisan support by scrapping some of the more controversial proposals and settling on core ways to save the service. Delivering the mail is among the most popular things the government does, with 91 percent of Americans having a favorable opinion of the Postal Service, according to a Pew Research Center poll released in 2020.

The bill signing came the same day the Postal Service announced its plans to raise rates effective July 10. Under the proposal submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission, the cost of a first-class Forever stamp would increase by 2 cents to 60 cents.

The Postal Service said the increase, which is less than the annual rate of inflation, will help the agency implement Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to stabilize agency finances.

Lawmakers from both parties attended the signing ceremony and the mood was jovial, a big improvement from Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran previously saying the service was in a “death spiral” that was particularly hard on rural Americans.

The Postal Service Reform Act lifts budget requirements that have contributed to the agency’s red ink and spells out that mail must be delivered six days a week, except for federal holidays, natural disasters, and some other situations.

Postage sales and other services were supposed to sustain the Postal Service, but it has suffered 14 straight years of losses. Growing worker compensation and benefit costs, plus steady declines in mail volume, have exacerbated losses, even as the service delivers to 1 million additional locations every year.

The new law ends a requirement that the Postal Service finance workers’ health care benefits ahead of time for the next 75 years — an obligation that private companies and federal agencies do not face. Biden said that rule had “stretched the Postal Service’s finances almost to the breaking point.’’

Now, future retirees will enroll in Medicare, while other health plans and the Postal Service cover only current retirees’ actual health care costs that aren’t paid for by the federal health insurance program for older people.

ASSOCIATED PRESS