Affordable Care Act could become a midterm election albatross

Oh, the many incarnations of the Affordable Care Act. In its short life, it’s gone from popular plan to political albatross to positive asset. The Lazarus-like law has been falsely and repeatedly declared dead, only to rebound from nearly repealed to newly esteemed.

It didn’t, but with the GOP falsely decrying it as “a government takeover of health care” and socialism, its initial unpopularity certainly contributed to Democrats losing their House majority in the 2010 midterms.

And make no mistake: Despite the ACA’s current popularity, that albatross effect could recur. Here’s why: The Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan temporarily increased tax-credit assistance for those who buy their health plans through the ACA’s insurance exchanges, making those plans much more affordable. Result: A record 14.5 million Americans are purchasing coverage there. (Another 18.7 million receive coverage under the ACA’s expanded Medicaid.) Meanwhile, everyone with health insurance enjoys the law’s protection against being denied coverage because of preexisting conditions, as they do its prohibition on lifetime payment limits by insurers. Prior to the ACA, such limits were a common aspect of health plans.

But like Cinderella’s carriage, the ACA could turn into an election-year pumpkin — and just before voters go to the polls this fall. That’s because the higher tax credits included in the American Rescue Plan expire this year — and if they aren’t extended, the cost of insurance-exchange plans will go up markedly. Absent those enhanced subsidies, the US Department of Health and Human Services estimates that this year’s average premium for plans purchased on those online marketplaces would be $59 per month higher, an increase of 53 percent.

“ACA open enrollment starts November 1, so if the subsidies are not extended, millions of enrollees will find out about big premium increases right before the midterm election,” Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at Kaiser, noted via e-mail.

Ironically, that danger looms even as Republicans, who once fought the ACA tooth, nail, and claw, have dropped their reflexive repeal attempts.

It would be heartening to report that after 12 long years, it has finally dawned on the GOP that a law based on an individual mandate to buy insurance from private firms actually wasn’t socialism after all. Certainly some conceptual clues were there from the start. For one, the ACA was based on the near-universal health-coverage statue Republican Mitt Romney passed in Massachusetts during his governorship. When Romney signed that bill, a representative of the decidedly nonsocialist Heritage Foundation, which had helped in its design, was there to join in the celebration. Romney’s success was cited as an interesting and innovative approach by conservatives around the country.

But when a newly elected Democratic president hoping for a bipartisan path forward on health care adopted Romney’s model as his own, that changed faster than you can say “cynically expedient flip-flop.” Conservatives began denouncing the Obama approach as a socialist stalking horse.

So if the GOP has finally stumbled and tumbled to the reality that the ACA isn’t socialism, that would be a wonderful epiphany. If self-same epiphany entails a clearer understanding of what socialism actually is, why, that would be better still, given the great swirls of sempiternal silliness it would remove from the American political debate.

Sadly, however, it seems more likely that Republicans have ceased targeting the ACA only because its emerging popularity has made those attacks bad politics.

But again, a steep autumn hike in premiums would change all that, which is why it’s urgent that the enhanced subsidies be extended. That will have to be done through the filibuster-skirting budget-reconciliation process. Because the process allows only limited bites at that apple, there is now a standoff among Democrats over what to include in such a package.

“We are not seeing it on the runway at this point,” John McDonough, who worked on the law as a policy adviser and is now a professor of public health practice at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in an interview. The later we go into an election year, the harder it will become, McDonough warns.

Take heed, congressional Democrats. If the result of intraparty paralysis is that the ACA goes from electoral asset to election-eve anchor, you will have no one to blame but yourselves.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.