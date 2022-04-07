A big American company is using bankruptcy to get the upper hand on cancer patients. Congress should ban the practice.

Johnson is facing 38,000 lawsuits from people claiming that trace amounts of asbestos in the company’s baby powder and other talc products caused ovarian cancer and another, especially cruel cancer known as mesothelioma.

But in recent months, the $470 billion pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant has twisted bankruptcy law in a cynical bid to get the upper hand in a fight with thousands of cancer-stricken customers. And unless Congress steps in, more multinationals will surely do the same.

Bankruptcy is supposed to provide a fresh start for firms facing financial ruin. So you’d think Johnson & Johnson, one of the most valuable companies on earth, wouldn’t qualify.

Advertisement

To protect itself from the onslaught, the company has deployed a maneuver known as the “Texas two-step.” First, the firm shoved all of the liability from the lawsuits into a spin-off called LTL. Then, LTL filed for bankruptcy — putting an immediate stay on the baby powder cases that could lead to years of delays. That means some plaintiffs may die before they get their day in court.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson is not the first firm to make use of the two-step, which is built on a provision of Texas bankruptcy law. Koch Industries’ Georgia-Pacific debuted the maneuver in 2017. And a couple of other firms have used it since in a bid to shield themselves from asbestos-related claims.

But the Johnson push has generated more outrage. And a ruling by a bankruptcy judge, backing the company’s move, has ratcheted up the pressure for a legislative fix. Some lawmakers, like Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, understand the urgency of the moment. “When you have massively profitable companies using this bankruptcy maneuver to avoid accountability to dying cancer victims,” he recently told the Financial Times, “it’s clear that corrective action is needed.”

Advertisement

Now, his colleagues need to get onboard and ban the two-step.

Johnson & Johnson has argued that the standard jury trial system for resolving mass tort claims is flawed — with some plaintiffs winning big, lottery-style rulings and others getting little or nothing. And the firm has a point. But as Jared Ellias, a professor at the University of California Hastings College of the Law and critic of the Texas two-step, put it in an interview with the Globe editorial board, “Bankruptcy law isn’t there to rewrite tort law when companies find it inconvenient.”

If there is a problem with the tort system, it should be addressed with tort reform — not workarounds by the biggest multinationals with the highest-priced lawyers.

It’s difficult to know how this will play out for Johnson, which stopped selling baby powder in the United States and Canada in 2020 in the face of what it called “unfounded allegations” about the safety of the product. The firm has proposed a $2 billion settlement trust in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings; lawyers for the plaintiffs say the claims could be worth much more.

But for now, the two-step has stopped the drumbeat of bad headlines about big jury awards — curbing reputational damage and possibly clearing the way for a comprehensive resolution that will cost the firm less. That certainly seems to be the bet that Johnson & Johnson is making.

But firms shouldn’t be allowed to make that kind of bet. Judges should block improper use of bankruptcy law. And if they won’t stand in the way, then Congress should.

Advertisement

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.