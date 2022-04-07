I am Russian and I stand with Ukraine.
My heart continues to break every day as more innocent Ukrainian people are killed by Russian invaders. It’s impossible for me to understand that my native country, which once bravely fought Nazism, has now become the initiator of one of the bloodiest and most cynical wars in Europe. There is no justification for this sacrilege.
My own family tree involves two countries: Russia and Ukraine. My maternal great-grandparents, Anton and Aksinya, came all the way from Western Ukraine to Siberia to start a new life with their 10 kids, most of whom did not survive harsh winters and lack of food. One, little Sofya, died at the age of 9; decades later I was named in her honor.
Advertisement
Ukrainian and Russian cultures have always been unintentionally blended in my family. My grandmother used to sing me Ukrainian lullabies, and my mother loved to make her signature dish, borscht. Every Christmas I’d read my favorite short stories, “Evenings on a Farm Near Dikanka” by Nikolai Gogol.
Today I stand in solidarity with my friends in Ukraine. I stand in solidarity with Ukrainian culture, history, values, and language. I treat with the greatest level of respect Ukrainian sovereignty, democracy, and Ukrainian choice for European integration. I support Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the defender of Ukrainian democracy.
My heart is with Ukrainians, with their families and friends. We will never forget and we will never forgive. Glory to the heroes!
Sofya Gray
Rockport