I am Russian and I stand with Ukraine.

My heart continues to break every day as more innocent Ukrainian people are killed by Russian invaders. It’s impossible for me to understand that my native country, which once bravely fought Nazism, has now become the initiator of one of the bloodiest and most cynical wars in Europe. There is no justification for this sacrilege.

My own family tree involves two countries: Russia and Ukraine. My maternal great-grandparents, Anton and Aksinya, came all the way from Western Ukraine to Siberia to start a new life with their 10 kids, most of whom did not survive harsh winters and lack of food. One, little Sofya, died at the age of 9; decades later I was named in her honor.