Ernie Boch Jr.’s gift of about $30,000 worth of free gas, as well as coffee and pastries, for “April Fuels Day” is a nice start (“Free gas for hundreds in Norwood,” Business, April 2). Perhaps all of our other local multimillionaires could get together, each pick a day, and follow suit. Nothing wrong with a little copycat charity in these difficult times.

Rich Feinberg