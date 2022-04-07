Senate unveils sweeping climate bill

The bill is a follow-up to last year’s climate law , which painted the broad strokes of Massachusetts’ climate future. Here, the Senate is filling in the detail, including directing some $250 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the state’s clean energy transition and to rebates for electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure those vehicles will require.

The state Senate on Thursday unveiled a sweeping climate bill that, for the first time, provides detailed policy measures they hope will help the state on its difficult task of meeting a net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Let’s face it, the improvements that we make in education or in health care policy won’t mean anything if our coastal cities and cities are under water,” said Senate President Karen Spilka at a press conference announcing the bill. “By driving climate policy forward, we can meet the moment with a clean energy revolution.”

The bill focuses on three aspects of the state’s response to climate change: the clean energy transition, emissions from vehicles and emissions from buildings. Cars and buildings account for more than 65 percent of Massachusetts’ emissions. One of the state’s biggest jobs in reaching its climate targets is convincing drivers and building owners to get off of fossil fuels. And as the state electrifies, it must also clean up the grid.

The bill announced Thursday in some ways comes as a rebuke to the Baker administration on critical parts of that massive transformation, said Sen. Cynthia Creem. She cited problems with programs aimed at urging homeowers to switch to clean heat and that pay gas companies to continue to lay new pipe.

““We’re seeing that unless we move quickly, we’re not going to meet the emissions required, and the agencies aren’t taking the quick approach that they need to take, she said”

That led to the creation of a bill that is in many way prescriptive—calling for specific policy and programmatic steps.

The bill calls for the establishment of a $100 million fund from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to go to the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, known as MassCEC, to support investment in the clean energy industry, from pilot programs with new technology to training for clean energy jobs. The bill specifically calls for MassCEC to support cutting-edge technologies like nuclear fusion.

The bill also addresses issues that have been raised by the solar industry, including allowing for agricultural farms to add solar arrays, as long as they panels don’t get in the way of farming use, and providing exemptions so buildings and developers can install more than one solar array on a property.

To jumpstart the sluggish transition to electric vehicles, the bill would create a $100 million fund for the MOR-EV rebate program, and beef up the existing rebates. Rather than a $2,500 rebate for an electric vehicle, the state would offer $3,500, with an additional $1,000 if the purchaser is trading in a gas vehicle. It would also require that rebates be issued at the point-of-sale, rather than the current system in which purchasers must apply for a rebate.

The bill would codify a 2020 pledge of the Baker administration to require all vehicles sold after 2035 to be zero-emissions.

On buildings, the bill includes two major challenges to Baker administration policies, said Sen. Michael Barrett. One deals with a new stretch net-zero energy code that was required by last year’s climate law. The intent of the law was to allow towns, like Brookline, to ban fossil fuels in new construction if they so choose. But when the Baker administration released the code earlier this year, it still allowed for natural gas hookups.

“There’s been a battle with the administration about whether the so-called stretch net-zero energy code will give cities and town the option of going all electric in new construction, or whether natural gas hook-ups will be at the discretion of the builder,” said Barrett, who was the primary architect of the Senate bill, and who wrote the 2021 climate law.

In the new bill, ten communities are given the explicit right to ban new fossil fuel hook-ups if they vote to do so. So far, six communities—Brookline, Arlington, Lexington, Lincoln, Concord, and Acton—have taken that step. Barrett said the bill requires a diverse group of municipalities and said the remaining four will need to be cities.

The bill also addresses the state’s Future of Gas proceeding, in which it is investigating the phase-out of natural gas. The process has been criticized by legislators and clean advocates for appearing to favor the natural gas industry and excluding equal participation from other parties. The new bill would require that interested parties be allowed to participate fully, and would have the net-result of allowing the next governor to oversee the completion of the process.

“The legislature’s view is that the Baker people are trying to lock in too many policies as they exit the stage, when in truth these very important matters should be left to the next governor,” Barrett said.

Next week, the Senate will debate and vote on the bill before it must be reconciled with a bill that sailed through the House in March. That bill focuses specifically on offshore wind, and includes new tax credits and incentives for offshore wind companies, changes the procurement process, and imposes new requirements related to the environment and the fishing industry.

That puts the legislature on a tight timeline to pass a final bill before the legislative session comes to a close at the end of June.

