After shooting a valiant 71, Tiger Woods has to figure out how to recover for Day 2 at the Masters

Up stepped Tiger Woods, already glowing in his hot pink shirt, and, as he would prove with a round of golf so impressive it almost defies explanation, more than prepared to deliver the drama. On a rebuilt right leg loaded with plates, pins, and screws, on 46-year-old legs that hadn’t walked a professional golf round in 509 days, on some heady combination of hope and belief that only the greatest of athletes seem able to summon, Woods turned in a first round at this 2022 Masters that seemed utterly impossible 13 ½ months ago.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was just before 11 Thursday morning and the air around Augusta National’s first tee thrummed with anticipation. Fans stacked themselves deep against the fairway ropes, kids sat atop the shoulders of their parents, and everyone seemed to push themselves up on tiptoe, eagerly awaiting the final few minutes until the man of the moment appeared. By 11:04 a.m., as if on cue, the clouds began to part and the sun began to shine, like Mother Nature herself was throwing a spotlight.

By any golf standard, Woods’s score of 71 would be cause to celebrate, a 1-under par that put him comfortably in striking distance of the first-day lead. But given what Woods has overcome, given the long road of rehab he has been on since the Los Angeles car accident that had done such gruesome damage to his body, given the utter improbability he would play golf again, never mind contend at the Masters, even Woods, the man who has lived by the credo that second place is little more than first loser, had to concede this was a new definition of victory.

He wants to win the Masters on Sunday, but he knows he won something else on Thursday.

“If you would have seen how my leg looked to where it’s at now, the pictures — some of the guys know, they’ve seen the pictures, and they’ve come over to the house and they’ve seen it,” Woods said when the round was complete, an exhausted smile on his face, beads of sweat still coating his nose. “To see where I’ve been, to get from there to here, it was no easy task.”

This is Tiger Woods, the man who has brought this golf course to life in ways no one else ever has, or likely ever will again. The young phenom who obliterated the field and the course to take a first green jacket. The mature professional who was all but unbeatable in his prime, winning three more Masters titles along the way. The ailing, oft-injured veteran who woke up his own echoes to take a fifth jacket three years ago.

And now, from there to here, the man who defied the odds to walk the course again.

He walked to the first tee and swung with all his might, walked up the fairway to thunderous applause, walked to the ball that had gone too far right for his liking, walked up to an approach shot that came up just a bit short, walked back and forth from the green before pitching himself into a difficult 12-foot putt, and walked away from the cup to the chorus of roars, a nervy par sending him on his way to the second tee.

There would be moments of frustration — a bogey on eight just after dropping into the red (Woods lambasted himself for a lapse in concentration), another bogey right after a birdie on 14 (though he did make a difficult shot out of the pine straw before hitting a 4-iron too hard into the wind) — and more than a few times he appeared to favor his rebuilt right leg. But so, too, were there moments of pure joy, from the 29-foot putt on 16 that left him pumping his right fist in such familiar fashion (the shot that would ultimately leave him in the red for the round) to the standing ovation he inspired after rolling in his par putt on 18.

“I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception,” he said. “I mean, the place was electric. I hadn’t played like this since ‘19 when I won because in ‘20 we had COVID and we had no one here, and I didn’t play last year. So to have the patrons fully out and to have that type of energy out there was awesome to feel.”

For so long all Woods felt was pain, for those three months he was confined to a hospital bed, living with the reality of what he’d done to himself, putting his life, his leg, his career in jeopardy. But somewhere inside, the competitor still lived, and fought its way out. From the moment he got out of that bed to the minute he took the course Thursday, he did not miss a day of rehab, did not miss a session with his team of doctors and therapists, did not give up the dream he could compete again.

It was far from easy.

“People have no idea how hard it’s been,” he said. “My team does. They’ve worked with me every single day. ... It’s commitment to getting back and commitment to getting back to a level that I feel that I can still do it. I did something positive today.”

As the adrenaline wore off the new reality loomed, with a long night of recovery ahead. One round might count as a victory, but it takes four rounds to win a Masters.

“Lots of treatments,” Tiger said. “Lots of ice. Lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death. That’s just part of the deal. And getting all the swelling out as best as we possibly can and getting it mobile and warmed up, activated and explosive for the next day. Those are two totally different ends of the spectrum.

“Most sports, if you’re not feeling very good, you’ve got a teammate to pass it off to, and they can kind of shoulder the load. Or in football, one day a week. Here we’ve got four straight days, and there’s no one that’s going to shoulder the load besides me. I’ve got to figure out a way to do it.”

Who would doubt him? For Woods, the clouds are willing to part, and time seems willing to freeze.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.