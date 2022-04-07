BC High boys’ lacrosse reloads, continues hot start with win at Lincoln-Sudbury

“I knew we graduated a lot, so I wanted to get battle tested early,” said BC High coach Marcus Craigwell. “Scrimmaging [St. Sebastian’s] and [Roxbury Latin] gave us that test and we have a hard schedule that includes L-S. We’re not anywhere near where we want to be, but we’ll take [the win].”

But the Eagles reloaded, took on the challenge of scrimmaging a couple premier programs from the Independent School League, and continued their hot start to the regular season with a 13-8 win at Lincoln-Sudbury on a brisk Thursday afternoon.

SUDBURY — After advancing to the Division 1 lacrosse state final last season, BC High graduated a number of key pieces.

BC High (2-0) took a 5-3 lead after one quarter and led, 7-4, at the break despite losing eight of 12 faceoffs.

Junior goalie Andrew Toland continued to excel in a starting role with 18 saves, while long-stick midfielder James Carroll helped spark BC High’s transition game, even adding two goals on his own.

Juniors Will Emsing (5 goals, assist) and Pat Maroney (2 goals, 2 assists) paced the offense, as BC High pulled away for a 12-7 lead after three quarters.

“I think our system allows the next guy up to be an active member within that system, and also understand it,” said Cragiwell, “And that allows us to keep flowing like last year.”

L-S (1-2) traded goals with the visitors early in the third quarter, with David Herlihy compiling five goals in a stellar effort. But the Warriors fell just five days after losing to defending D1 state champion, St. John’s Prep.

BC High will host Prep (3-0) in Catholic Conference action next Tuesday.

“This was just the second game of the season, but that was a big win for us,” said Emsing. “We’re looking to build off it for sure.”