Bruins aren’t certain how long David Pastrnak will be sidelined

Newcomer Hampus Lindholm , injured in Detroit Tuesday, also missed Thursday’s 45-minute workout at the TGH Ice Plex. Cassidy said there is a chance the Swedish defenseman will be in the lineup Friday, but his availability might not be determined until the minutes leading up to the 7:08 p.m. puck drop.

“As for Sunday,” mused coach Bruce Cassidy , thinking ahead to the matinee in Washington, “we’ll get on the ice [for practice] on Saturday. If he’s out there, we’ll have a better idea.”

BRANDON, Fla. — Top goal scorer David Pastrnak , injured in Monday’s win at Columbus, did not practice Thursday and won’t be in the lineup Friday night when the Bruins face the Lightning at Amalie Arena.

So, with a dozen games remaining in the regular season, it’s roster improv time for the Black and Gold. With the playoffs less than a month from starting, Job 1 for Cassidy and crew is to keep the lineup healthy for a postseason run that could end as late as June 30. With Pastrnak (upper body) and Lindholm (lower body) hurting at the moment, Job 1 has turned into the unexpected challenge.

Pastrnak, 25, leads the club with 38 goals, which ranked him tied for ninth with Nashville’s Filip Forsberg in the NHL Thursday morning.

Cassidy sounded optimistic about Pastrnak, noting that a serious injury likely would have sent the veteran sharpshooter back to Boston.

“We’ve listed him as day-to-day,” Cassidy said. “He’s still on the trip. I think if it was anything long-term, he would have gone home by now.”

Based on how things shaped up in the workout, rookie Marc McLaughlin will slip into Pastrnak’s slot on the No. 2 line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula versus the Bolts.

If Lindholm is scratched, the night will begin with Mike Reilly in his No. 1 left defense spot, partnered again with Charlie McAvoy. Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo would pair on the No. 2 unit, and Derek Forbort would ride again with Connor Clifton.

McLaughlin, who has been a pro for only three weeks after starring as Boston College’s center, has gone in short order from The Heights to the lofty position of No. 2 right wing on a line that includes Hall, a former NHL MVP, on his opposite wing.

“It was good today,” McLaughlin said. “Obviously, two really good players — high-end skill, so I’m just trying to build a little chemistry if we’re together tomorrow.”

Cassidy wouldn’t commit to the new line, but he typically employs his lines and D pairings based on the prior day’s skate. He was clear that he has been impressed so far with McLaughlin, who slipped through the draft unclaimed as an 18-year-old and then again a year later.

“If you watch him shoot the puck,” said Cassidy, “he can shoot the puck past goalies on a consistent basis; he’s got an NHL shot already.

“So a guy on their line … that’s what Pasta does, right? He shoots and makes plays. So having a guy that can shoot the puck on their line could put him in a position to have some success in a higher spot in the lineup. Time will tell.”

Much like when Brad Marchand turned pro over a decade ago, McLaughlin relies almost exclusively on a wrist shot, fired with very limited windup. He used the wrister March 31, nailing his first career goal with a blazing wrister from the slot in an 8-1 trouncing of the Devils. It also was his NHL debut.

“I feel like it’s developed through the years,” McLaughlin said about his shot. “I feel like I’m a shoot-first player, so I try to get it off when I can.”

Ullmark to start vs. Lightning

Linus Ullmark, riding a streak of five wins, will be in net to face the Lightning. He started the recent run with a 2-1 win at Chicago on March 15, and followed with wins over Winnipeg, the Islanders, New Jersey, and Columbus, compiling a .927 save percentage ... Trent Frederic, who sat out the Detroit game with a slight injury, was back at work on a line with Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith, which also reunited the No. 4 line of Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Curtis Lazar … Cassidy remained noncommittal about his starter in net for Sunday’s matinee in D.C. ... The Bolts were defeated by the Capitals, 4-3, Wednesday night in Washington. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs have gone 4-5-1 over their last 10 games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.